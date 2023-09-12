The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson could have picked any number of milestones that stood out as his favorite in a season where his 51 homers matched the best in Braves’ history. Olson even considered Atlanta’s 281 total homers — a number stretched when the Braves hit three more against the Phillies — the most in a season for any team in National League history.
But the most impressive feat?
For Olson, make it 95 wins for the Braves — and put the champagne on ice.
Olson matched Andruw Jones for the Braves’ season home run record with 51, and Atlanta moved to the cusp of the NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night.
Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run shot and Ronald Acuña Jr. had a two-run homer for the Braves. After blowing a 6-1 lead, they won on Eddie Rosario’s RBI single off Craig Kimbrel (7-6) that scored the automatic runner.
The NL wild-card leading Phillies tied it on a home run in the ninth for the second straight day but failed to complete the comeback.
Trea Turner tied it at 6 with a leadoff homer — his 11th in the last 13 games — in the ninth off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.
Bryce Harper got his 1,500th career hit on his 17th homer of the season in the eighth, and Bryson Stott hit a two run-shot off Joe Jiménez in the inning to cut it to 6-5.
Mets 7, Diamondbacks 4
NEW YORK — Ronny Mauricio hit his first major league homer, Pete Alonso launched his 44th of the season, and New York beat Arizona.
Arizona began the day with a 11/2-game lead over Miami and San Francisco in a crowded race for the final National League wild card.
Pirates 5, Nationals 1
PITTSBURGH — Josh Palacios hit a two-run homer against his former team, Bailey Falter pitched six efficient innings, and Pittsburgh beat Washington.
Palacios gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the second with his eighth home run, a 410-foot shot to the bullpen in center field. Palacios played 29 games for the Nationals last season, but Pittsburgh picked him up in the December minor league Rule 5 draft.
Brewers 3, Marlins 1
MILWAUKEE — Josh Donaldson homered for the first time with his new team, and Freddy Peralta turned in another stellar outing as Milwaukee downed Miami.
Milwaukee (81-63) is a season-high 18 games above .500 and reached the mark for the first time since it finished the 2021 season at 95-67.
Peralta (12-8), who entered having gone 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA over his last eight starts, surrendered a leadoff homer to Luis Arraez on the third pitch of the game but then retired 19 of the next 20 batters and recorded nine strikeouts to reach 200 for the season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 3, Red Sox 2
Yankees 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Gleyber Torres keyed the Yankees to their first doubleheader sweep at Fenway Park since 2006, leading New York over Boston to get manager Aaron Boone his 500th career win.
Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning, and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the opener of a day-night doubleheader opener. Then in the night game, Torres scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder in the sixth and added an RBI single in the ninth.
Rangers 6, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 51/3 shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm, and Texas beat Toronto, leapfrogging the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race.
Corey Seager had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice as the Rangers (80-64) won their fourth straight and wrapped up the season series against Toronto (80-65) with two games remaining. Seager finished 3-for-4 with an intentional walk.
Twins 3, Rays 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Willi Castro hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat Tampa Bay.
Edouard Julien also homered for the Twins, who lost the first two in the four-game series and began the night with a 71/2-game lead in over Cleveland in the AL Central.
A’s 6, Astros 2
HOUSTON— Shea Langeliers and Tony Kemp both homered as the Athletics jumped on Justin Verlander early in a win over Houston.
Oakland has won the first two games of this series to avoid its 100th loss this season. Houston’s lead in the AL West dwindled to one game with the loss and a win by Texas over Toronto on Tuesday night.
The Astros home woes continued as they fell to 37-37 at Minute Maid Park this season after dropping 12 of their last 16 games there.
White Sox 6, Royals 2
Royals 11, White Sox 10
CHICAGO — Maikel García hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning after Kansas City wasted a nine-run lead, and the Royals hung on to beat Chicago for a doubleheader split.
Chicago took the opener as Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time, and the White Sox ended a strange run of losses when their pitchers struck out 14 or more — Chicago had been 0-11 this year.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 5, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Adam Wainwright pitched five solid innings for his 199th win, and St. Louis spoiled John Means’ return for Baltimore.
Reds 6, Tigers 5, 10 innings
DETROIT — Tyler Stephenson had an RBI single in the 10th inning in Cincinnati’s victory over Detroit.
Stephenson led off the 10th with a single off Tigers closer Alex Lange (6-4), with Noelvi Marte sliding around Jake Rogers’ tag at the plate.