The Associated Press
MIAMI — Bryce Harper homered and drove in four to help the Philadelphia Phillies end a streak of five consecutive losses to the last-place Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.
Harper hit run-scoring singles in the first and sixth innings and a two-run homer in the eighth, his 15th. That gave him 199 career homers and 999 hits, and increased his average to .250.
n Brewers 2, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames homered leading off the eighth inning, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Thames, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, blasted an 0-1 pitch from Pirates reliever Kyle Crick (3-4) to straightaway center, a 432-foot shot that hit just below the scoreboard.
n Mets 8, Braves 5
NEW YORK — Newly named All-Stars Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso had the big hits in a five-run eighth inning that rallied New York past Atlanta, snapping its seven-game losing streak.
Todd Frazier launched a long homer to begin the comeback and finished with three hits and two RBIs. McNeil and J.D. Davis also had three hits apiece for the Mets, who prevented a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders and won for only the fifth time in 18 games.
n Reds 8, Cubs 6
CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati’s longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani (5-4) pitched six scoreless innings, and the Reds held off Chicago.
n Dodgers 10, Rockies 5
DENVER — Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBIs, Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two, and Los Angeles rallied past Colorado to split their four-game series.
n Giants 10,
Diamondbacks 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Pillar had four hits including a homer and drove in five runs, Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings, and San Francisco beat Arizona.
n Cardinals 5,
Padres 3, 11 innings
SAN DIEGO — Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, and St. Louis overcame a three-run deficit to beat San Diego, and snap a five-game losing streak.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 12, Red Sox 8
LONDON — Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a nine-run seventh inning, and New York overcame a four-run deficit to beat Boston for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trip across the pond.
n Rays 6, Rangers 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.
Snell (5-7) gave up three hits during an 80-pitch outing. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner had an 11.94 ERA in five previous starts this month.
n Astros 6, Mariners 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez drove in three to back up seven strong innings by Gerrit Cole, and help Houston over Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.
n White Sox 4, Twins 3
CHICAGO — First-time All-Star Lucas Giolito (11-2) allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory, and Chicago beat Minnesota.
Yoán Moncada homered, and he and José Abreu had three hits apiece for the White Sox, who won two of three against the AL Central-leading Twins.
n Indians 2, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Shane Bieber allowed three hits and struck out 11 over eight dazzling innings, Carlos Santana drove in two, and Cleveland edged Baltimore to avert a three-game sweep.
n A’s 12, Angels 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double on the day he was named to his first All-Star team, and Oakland beat Los Angeles to take three of four from its AL West rival.
n Royals 7, Blue Jays 6
TORONTO — Jorge Soler homered and had two RBIs, Brad Keller (4-9) pitched five innings to win for the first time since May 22, and Kansas City beat Toronto.
INTERLEAGUE
n Nationals 2, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team, and Anthony Rendon homered for the second straight game as Washington topped Detroit.