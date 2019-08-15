The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Charlie Manuel’s first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels’ return home Wednesday night.
Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. He heard “Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!” chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.
Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP with Manuel’s Phillies, was roughed up in his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to Texas in July 2015. Hamels (6-4) gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.
Aaron Nola (11-3) benefited from the offense’s rare outburst. He allowed three hits, including Kris Bryant’s homer, and struck out seven in seven innings.
Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta was placed on the 10-day injured list, and said he will likely have season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
n Nationals 17, Reds 7
WASHINGTON — Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and Washington tacked on another six runs in the next inning in a rout of Cincinnati, completing a three-game series sweep.
This marked the first time since the Nationals moved from Montreal in 2005 that every member of the team’s lineup scored in a single inning. The NL wild-card leaders broke loose against Trevor Bauer for their biggest inning of the season; they scored 11 in an inning at Colorado in 2017.
n Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6
DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Colorado a victory over Arizona.
After Trevor Story was hit by a pitch, Arenado launched a fastball from Archie Bradley (3-5) over the fence in left. It was Arenado’s third career walk-off homer and first since June 18, 2017, against San Francisco.
Colorado ended a string of five straight losses to Arizona. The Rockies are 14-33 since June 21, one of the worst marks by winning percentage in the majors over the stretch.
n Dodgers 9, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Los Angeles beat Miami.
Kershaw (12-2) allowed two hits and retired the first 14 Miami batters before Harold Ramirez’s two-out single to right in the fifth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner left after 90 pitches.
Rookie Edwin Rios hit his first two major league homers. Justin Turner went 3-for-5 with a home run and Corey Seager homered and had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who have outscored Miami 34-2 in the last three games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 6, Orioles 5
NEW YORK — Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer, and New York beat Baltimore for the 16th straight time this season in their final meeting this year.
The Yankees went 17-2 against the O’s, their most wins versus any opponent in a season since going 17-5 against the Kansas City Athletics in 1959. New York’s winning streak is its longest against anyone in a season since a 21-game string over the St. Louis Browns in 1927.
Sanchez hit his 10th home run against the Orioles this year, capping a four-run burst in the first inning.
The Yankees hit 61 homers off Orioles pitching this season and outscored them 151-83. Sanchez and Gleyber Torres (13 homers) joined Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as the second set of Yankees to hit double-digit homers against an opponent in the same season — Gehrig and Ruth each hit 11 against the Boston Red Sox in 1927.
New York, which began the day tied with the Dodgers for the best record in the majors, improved to 81-41 and moved 40 games over .500 for the first time since 2009.
n Red Sox 5, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts connected twice to lead Boston to a victory over Cleveland.
Devers went 6-for-6 with four doubles Tuesday night in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning win. A day later, he singled in the first inning and hit a solo home run in the third before being retired on a comebacker in the fifth.
The MLB record for consecutive hits is 12, last accomplished by Detroit’s Walt Dropo in 1952. Pinky Higgins got 12 straight for the Red Sox in 1938.
Bogaerts hit a solo drive in the third — his 100th career homer — and had a three-run shot in the seventh.
n White Sox 13, Astros 9
CHICAGO — James McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning, and Chicago outlasted Houston to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox. Following a doubleheader split on Tuesday, Chicago (54-65) took two of three games from the Astros in a little over 24 hours and finished 4-3 against them this year. Houston has lost three of four following an eight-game winning streak.
McCann lined his 13th homer on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Pressly (2-3) with two outs into the right field bullpen to end a 16-game drought.
n Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Kolby Allard pitched 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time with Texas, Elvis Andrus had four hits and two RBIs, and the Rangers beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Nomara Mazara and Danny Santana hit solo home runs as the Rangers wrapped up a three-city trip by scoring more than five runs for the first time on a 3-6 trip.
Making his second start for the Rangers after being acquired from Atlanta last month, Allard (1-0) allowed three runs and four hits. The 21-year-old left-hander walked three and struck out five.
n Tigers 3, Mariners 2
DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Detroit held on to beat Seattle.
Harold Castro had three hits for Detroit while catcher Jake Rogers threw out two baserunners to end innings.
The Tigers improved to 4-6 with one game left in an 11-game homestand. Seattle has lost nine of 11.
INTERLEAGUE
n Brewers 6, Twins 5
MILWAUKEE — Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat Minnesota.
The Brewers trailed 5-3 when Grisham, batting leadoff in his 11th game in the majors, blasted a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands. Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and Hernán Pérez singled before Grisham went deep.
Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Matt Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out and earned his fourth save.
n A’s 9, Giants 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland’s bullpen, and the Athletics held on to beat San Francisco.
Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings and singled twice. Robbie Grossman also went deep and made a sliding catch in left, and Matt Olson added a two-run double to help the A’s earn a split of the two-game series between Bay Area rivals.
n Padres 7, Rays 2
SAN DIEGO — Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as San Diego beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years.
San Diego had lost nine in a row to the Rays overall since June 23, 2010, in an interleague matchup that hasn’t occurred too often.
The Padres also posted their first home win over Tampa Bay — they were 0-3 against the Rays in 2004 when Petco Park opened, and had dropped the first two games of this series.
Eric Hosmer homered to help San Diego stop a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay had won five in row, along with nine straight on the road.
n Cardinals 6, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis rookie Dakota Hudson tossed six innings of five-hit ball, Kansas City counterpart Brad Keller allowed a no-hit bid to crumble in spectacular fashion, and the Cardinals went on to beat the Royals for a two-game sweep.
Hudson (11-6) allowed runners to reach every inning but the third, but the 24-year-old right-hander kept getting timely double-plays, groundballs and fly outs. Hudson struck out five and walked two as the Cardinals won for the 13th time in his last 16 starts.
n Angels 7, Pirates 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols had two hits and three RBIs, and set the major league record for career hits by a foreign-born player, leading Los Angeles over Pittsburgh.
Pujols had an RBI single in the 4th inning. His 3,167th hit moved him past fellow Dominican Republic native Adrian Beltre (3,166) and into sole possession of 15th place for career hits.