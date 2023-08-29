The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm followed an intentional walk to Bryce Harper with a go-ahead three-run homer, Harper also connected on career home run No. 299 and the Philadelphia Phillies won their fifth straight game, 12-7 over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Shohei Ohtani had three hits and knocked in two runs for an Angels team that reportedly put at least six players on waivers and seemingly surrendered any shot at salvaging the season.
Kyle Schwarber hit his 37th homer of the season, Bryson Stott added a two-run homer and Trea Turner hit a solo shot for the Phillies, who hold the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Philadelphia matched a season high with five home runs.
Luis Rengifo homered twice, and Randal Grichuk went deep for Los Angeles. The Angels, their playoff chances all but gone, have lost seven of nine.
Rangers 2, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Mitch Garver homered to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning, and Texas emerged from a slump, and beat New York.
Ezequiel Duran had an RBI single and Andrew Heaney had seven strikeouts in 51/3 shutout innings for the Rangers, who began the day a game behind AL West-leading Seattle. Chris Stratton (2-1) picked up his first win for Texas since being acquired from St. Louis in a July 30 trade.
Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the last-place Mets (60-73). Drew Smith (4-5) picked up the loss as New York wasted six scoreless innings from José Quintana and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Pirates 6, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer with two out in the eighth inning, helping rally Pittsburgh to a win over Kansas City.
Hayes hit his 11th homer of the season 424 feet to left-center to erase a one-run deficit. In the ninth inning, Liover Peguero added a three-run homer, and Jack Suwinski scored on a Kansas City error.
The Pirates won the series opener 5-0 on Monday and will try to win three in a row today for only second time since the All-Star break. Pittsburgh hasn’t swept a series since June 27-29 against San Diego.
Nationals 5 Blue Jays 4
TORONTO — Keibert Ruiz hit a three-run home run, Carter Kieboom had a two-run drive, and Washington dropped Toronto 31/2 games behind Houston for the final AL wild card.
Washington’s Jacob Young got his first major league hit, a bunt single in the seventh and threw a runner out at the plate to end the eighth.
Washington (62-71) is 17-9 in August and moved two games ahead of the last-place New York Mets in the NL East.
Rookie Davis Schneider homered for Toronto, which has lost five of seven.
Rays 11, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes homered as Tampa rallied from two early deficits, and beat Miami.
José Siri hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Yandy Díaz added two singles for the Rays, who trail AL-leading Baltimore by 21/2 games in the East Division and maintained their 51/2-game lead in the race for the AL’s top wild-card spot.
Miami slugger Jorge Soler left the game in the seventh inning due to right hip tightness. Soler, who has 35 homers this season, swung at a pitch from Tampa Bay reliever Erasmo Ramírez and stepped away from the plate.
Aaron Civale (7-3) overcame a 32-pitch first inning and worked five frames of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and striking out five.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT — New York won consecutive games for the first time in four weeks, beating Detroit as Gleyber Torres homered for the second straight game.
Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who had not won back-to-back games since Aug, 2 against Tampa Bay and the next day against Houston. New York has won consecutive road games for the first time since June 28-29 at major league-worst Oakland.
Last-place New York (64-68), in danger of ending its streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons, has two chances against the Tigers to end its run of 10 winless series since a three-game sweep of Kansas City from July 21-23.
Detroit (59-73) has lost four straight.
Jhony Brito (5-6) gave up two hits in 31/3 shutout innings for the win. Tarik Skubal (3-3) allowed three runs, two earned, four hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings in the loss.
Orioles 9, White Sox 3
BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander hit a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning, and AL-best Baltimore beat Chicago, and matched its victory total from last season.
Baltimore (83-49), which has won nine of 11, remained 21/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Orioles went 83-79 in 2022, their first winning season since 2016.
Lenyn Sosa hit his third homer in five games for Chicago (52-81), which has lost 12 of 17. Aaron Bummer (4-3) took the loss.
Danny Coulombe (4-1) picked up the victory.
Astros 6, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit back-to-back homer runs in the first inning, and Houston continued its late-August surge with a win over Boston.
Mauricio Dubón added a two-run double in the sixth for the Astros, who kept pace in a tight race for the AL West after entering the night one game behind division-leading Seattle.
The Astros opened a 31/2-game lead over Toronto for the final AL wild card spot and are 1 percentage point behind Texas, which is second.
Since dropping three straight last week, including a pair of losses to the Red Sox in Houston, the defending World Series champion Astros have slugged their way to four straight wins, scoring 45 runs during the streak.
Guardians 4, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland overcame an early exit from starting pitcher Gavin Williams caused by knee soreness, taking a three-run lead by the fourth inning, and beating AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Minnesota, which leads second-place Cleveland by six games, went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded three runners on third base. The Twins’ Royce Lewis hit a solo homer in the fourth following grand slams in his previous two games.
Williams retired Lewis on a bases-loaded popup in the first, then was replaced by Hunter Gaddis (2-1), who allowed one run over three innings. Sam Hentges (two innings) Trevor Stephan (one inning) and Nick Sandlin (one inning) followed with scoreless relief.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 1, Brewers 0
CHICAGO — Justin Steele struck out eight in six effective innings, shaking off a comebacker that hit him on his left leg, and Chicago stopped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak with a victory over Corbin Burnes and the Brewers.
Steele (15-3) allowed six hits and walked one, throwing 80 of his career-high 111 pitches for strikes. The All-Star left-hander improved to 6-0 with a 3.09 ERA in his last eight starts.
Bouncing back from a 6-2 loss in the series opener, Chicago (70-62) pulled within four games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee (74-58).
Steele was struck near his left knee by Victor Caratini’s one-out liner in the second. After a visit from manager David Ross and a trainer, along with a few warmup throws, he stayed in — drawing a big cheer from the Wrigley Field crowd of 33,294.
Cardinals 6, Padres 5, 10 innings
ST. LOUIS — Willson Contreras homered twice, pinch-hitter Tommy Edman singled in the deciding run in the 10th inning, and St. Louis beat San Diego to snap a four-game losing streak.
Edman slammed the first pitch from Josh Hader (0-2) to left field with one out to bring in Maysn Winn. Richie Palacios set up the winning run with a two-strike bunt to move Winn to third.