The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler struck out 10 while pitching into the eighth inning, and Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh all went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies set a club record for home runs in a month, and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-1 on Saturday night.
Bryce Harper doubled among his three hits and drove in two runs for the defending NL champion Phillies, who are in first place in the wild-card standings. Philadelphia’s 48 home runs in August topped the 46 it hit in September 2019.
Wheeler (10-6) allowed just one run and three hits and walked none. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the 20th time in his career and fourth this season. He was in a groove before a lengthy layoff as Philadelphia scored seven runs in the seventh. Manager Rob Thomson lifted the right-hander after he gave up Tyler O’Neill’s single leading off the eighth.
Luken Baker homered for St. Louis, which has lost eight of 10.
Cubs 10, Pirates 6
PITTSBURGH — Jordan Wicks gave up two hits, and struck out nine over five innings in his major league debut, and Chicago held on to beat Pittsburgh.
Wicks (1-0), a 23-year-old left-hander selected No. 21 overall in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft, allowed one run and walked one.
Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki each drove in three runs for Chicago.
Braves 7, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Riley hit his 30th homer for Atlanta, and Max Fried struck out eight in six innings.
The major league-leading Braves beat the Giants for a second consecutive day to clinch their first series win in San Francisco since taking three of four in 2019.
Matt Olson had three hits and two RBIs for Atlanta (84-44), and Orlando Arcia hit his 15th homer. Fried (5-1) allowed two runs and six hits.
Nationals 3, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Jake Alu hit a tying RBI single for Washington in the ninth inning, and Michael Chavis scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Down to their last strike, the Nationals tied it on Alu’s hit off David Robertson (4-5) that scored pinch-runner Jacob Young from second and moved Chavis to third. Chavis then scored the tiebreaking run on Miami catcher Jacob Stallings’ passed ball.
Brewers 5, Padres 4
MILWAUKEE — William Contreras hit a two-run double in Milwaukee’s five-run fifth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat San Diego for their season-high seventh straight win.
Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (11-8) struck out nine in 51/3 innings. He allowed two runs and two hits while improving to 5-0 in five August starts.
Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts homered for San Diego, which lost for the third time in four games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 3, Yankees 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, sending the AL wild card-leading Rays to the victory.
Glasnow had allowed just two baserunners on walks before DJ LeMahieu lined a single to right-center with one out in the sixth on the right-hander’s 77th pitch.
Glasnow (7-4) struck out five and walked two in six innings. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 17th save, finishing a two-hitter.
Astros 9, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Alex Bregman homered and drove in four runs, powering Houston to the road win.
Bregman had three hits and scored three runs. Jose Altuve also scored three times, and José Abreu had two hits and two RBIs.
The Astros had dropped three in a row and six of eight overall.
Blue Jays 8, Guardians 3
TORONTO — Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, helping Hyun Jin Ryu and Toronto to the victory.
Schneider went 3-for-3 and scored three times as the Blue Jays stopped a three-game losing streak. Bo Bichette had two hits, and Daulton Varsho added a two-run single.
Ryu (3-1) earned his third straight win. The left-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in five-plus innings.
José Ramirez hit his 20th homer and Tyler Freeman connected for his first career homer, but Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Mariners 15, Royals 2
SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández homered twice and drove in six runs, powering Seattle to the victory.
The Mariners matched a franchise record with seven homers in their 10th win in 11 games. Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also connected.
Hernández hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run third inning. He added a 446-foot solo shot off position player Matt Duffy in the eighth for his 21st of the season.
Logan Gilbert (12-5) pitched seven effective innings for Seattle (73-56).
Kansas City’s Jordan Lyles (3-15) was tagged for seven runs in three innings. The Royals lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
Rangers 6, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Texas stopped its season-worst eight-game losing streak, and remained tied for the AL West lead with a victory over Minnesota, after Robbie Grossman and Leody Taveras sparked a four-run ninth inning with consecutive bases-loaded walks.
Adolis García and Mitch Garver, who both homered, greeted reliever Griffin Jax (5-8) with back-to-back singles. Ezequiel Duran got hit in the shoulder with a one-out pitch to load the bases, before Grossman escaped an 0-2 hole by taking three straight balls, fouling one off and drawing the go-ahead walk.
Dylan Floro relieved Jax, and hit Marcus Semien with a pitch to force in another run, and Corey Seager gave the Rangers a four-run lead with a sacrifice fly.
White Sox 6, A’s 2
CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada hit a three-run homer, Touki Toussaint pitched five scoreless innings, and Chicago beat Oakland, finishing a difficult week for the franchise with a sorely needed victory.
Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Benintendi also homered for the White Sox, who had dropped four of five.
Approaching the end of a disappointing season, Chicago fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday.
Then two women were injured Friday night in a shooting that occurred during the Athletics’ 12-4 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox said they were unsure if a gun was fired from inside or outside the ballpark.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 5, Rockies 4
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle doubled in two runs in the sixth inning to put Baltimore ahead for good, and the Orioles got an effective performance from their realigned bullpen in a victory over Colorado.
Baltimore has won four straight and seven of eight to move 33 games over .500 (81-48) for the first time since the end of the 1997 season. The victory enabled the Orioles to maintain their three-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.
Before the game, Baltimore placed All-Star reliever Félix Bautista on the 15-day injured list with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Red Sox 8, Dodgers 5
BOSTON — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, and Boston beat Mookie Betts and Los Angeles.
Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, driving the second pitch from Julio Urías (11-7) into Los Angeles’ bullpen.
Angels 5, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani had two hits, stole two bases and added an RBI as Los Angeles beat New York.
Ohtani had a hard-hit double in the first that left the bat at 109.6 mph, and added a triple in the second inning.
Ohtani, who leads the majors with 44 home runs, leads the Angels with 19 steals.