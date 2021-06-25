The Associated Press
NEW YORK — As Aaron Nola stretched in front of the bullpen and fans filed into Citi Field, an in-stadium host previewed the opener of Friday’s doubleheader by editorializing — correctly, by the way — that the Phillies’ star pitcher is having a “un-Nola-like season.”
What else could Nola do, then, but give one of the best all-around performances in franchise history?
Nola struck out 10 consecutive batters, tying a 51-year-old major league record set by, of all people, Tom Seaver, the late Hall of Famer and all-time greatest Met. Nola also got two hits, including a go-ahead RBI double.
But it’s 2021, and these are the Phillies, so Nola’s achievement was wasted by the poisonous double play of the bullpen and defense. First baseman Rhys Hoskins lost José Alvarado’s high throw in the sun on what should’ve been a routine out, Alvarado blew his first save opportunity after being appointed as closer, and the Mets walked off the Phillies, 2-1, on Dominic Smith’s eighth-inning single off Ranger Suárez.
What happened in the second game was even more quintessential 2021 Phillies.
They didn’t hit (again). They made another costly error and blew their majors-leading 18th save. But for each step back, they usually take one forward. and by pushing across a ghost runner without getting a hit in the eighth inning, and getting three outs from demoted closer Hector Néris, they eked out a 2-1 victory and a split that kept them five games off the Mets’ pace in the NL East.
Marlins 11, Nationals 2
MIAMI — Kyle Schwarber hit 13th home run in the last 14 games but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, and Miami went on to beat Washington.
Schwarber has the second-most homers in a 14-game span since at least 1901, behind only 14 by San Francisco’s Barry Bonds in 2001.
Braves 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to Atlanta’s lineup, helping the Braves beat Cincinnati.
Brewers 5, Rockies 4, 11 innings
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 5, Yankees 3
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe had two RBIs, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston’s pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a win over the Yankees.
It was Boston’s fourth straight win over its rival, a streak that started with a three-game sweep in New York earlier in the month. Boston opened this three-game series in second place in the AL East, 31/2 games ahead of third-place New York.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5, 11 innings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and Baltimore beat Toronto in 10 innings to snap a 20-game road losing streak.
Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games, and improved to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 25th home run for Toronto.
Rays 4, Angels 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, but Tampa Bay edged Los Angeles when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field, only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998. It was Ohtani’s 24th homer, extending a career high.
Rangers 9, Royals 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nate Lowe’s three hits included his first career triple in the majors as Texas dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor, and beat Kansas City.
Twins 8, Indians 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.
Arraez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins.
Griffin Jax (1-0) got his first career victory with 4 1/3 innings in relief, and Hansel Robles recorded his seventh save by finishing the ninth.
Josh Naylor, Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley and Eddie Rosario went deep for the Indians, who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Wittgren (2-2) gave up two singles in the sixth before Arraez’s double.