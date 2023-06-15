The Associated Press
PHOENIX — The defending National League champions have needed more than two months to start playing good baseball.
Considering recent history, the Philadelphia Phillies are just fine with that trend.
Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 62/3 effective innings, and the Phillies moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday.
“It’s awesome,” catcher Garrett Stubbs said. “I guess June really is the month for the Phillies.”
The Phillies have won 10 of 12 and own a 35-34 record, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13.
Braves 8, Rockies 3
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs and Atlanta beat Colorado to give 20-year-old AJ Smith-Shawver his first major league victory.
Smith-Shawver (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits over 52/3 innings in his second start. The rookie struck out six, walked one and allowed two solo homers.
Matt Olson hit his team-leading 19th home run for Atlanta.
Cubs 7, Pirates 2
CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman threw six effective innings for his sixth straight victory, and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.
Ian Happ had a triple, double and single and drove in two runs, and Christopher Morel went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
The Cubs outscored the Pirates 28-11 in the series. Pittsburgh, still in first place in the NL Central at 34-33, has dropped four of five.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2
BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning, and Baltimore beat Toronto behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells.
Rutchman went 3-for-4 to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto’s Danny Jansen. Baltimore has won six of seven and has the second-best record in the majors (43-25).
Angels 5, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings for his first victory in five starts, and matched the MLB lead with his 22nd homer in Los Angeles’ victory over AL West-leading Texas.
Ohtani (6-2) had already thrown the last of his 99 pitches before Mickey Moniak’s tying homer leading off the top of the seventh against Nathan Eovaldi (9-3).
Still in the game as the designated hitter, Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the eighth. It was a 443-foot opposite-field blast that landed in the second deck in left-center field.
Rays 4, Athletics 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — Luke Raley hit a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier, and Tampa Bay beat Oakland.
Rays rookie Taj Bradley struck out the first six A’s batters in order and a career-high 11 in all, surrendering Seth Brown’s tying two-run single in the fifth.
Tigers 8, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help Detroit beat Minnesota for its second victory in 13 games.
Matt Vierling was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (4-5) survived a four-run second inning for the victory. He walked one and struck out eight over six innings.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 4, Astros 1, 10 inn.
HOUSTON — Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz each hit an RBI single in a three-run 10th inning that propelled Washington past Houston to prevent a three-game sweep.
Ruiz homered off Houston closer Ryan Pressly leading off the ninth to break a scoreless tie, but pinch-hitter Yainer Diaz tied it in the bottom half with a two-out RBI single against winner Hunter Harvey (3-3).