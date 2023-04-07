The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the 2022 NL championship banner in center field to a raucous ovation from a full house of Phillies fans that packed the ballpark early to celebrate a season to remember.
Trea Turner missed all the fun in Philly last season. With two more hits — that’s at least one in all seven games with the Phillies — the prized free agent showed why he might be the missing piece that helps Philadelphia finish the job in October.
J.T. Realmuto hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot to lead the Phillies to a 5-2 win in their home opener over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
Realmuto made it happen with his first homer of the season on a drive to left-center on a 3-2 pitch against Reds reliever Derek Law (0-1). One more promising sign, Realmuto drove home Turner, who led off the inning with a single.
Outside of the 2022 ceremony, the loudest sustained ovation from Phillies fans came for Turner’s pregame introduction in his home debut. The 2021 NL batting champion led off and also scored two runs in the first home game of a $300 million, 11-year contract that will take him into his 40s.
Mets 9, Marlins 3
NEW YORK — Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor each hit their first home runs of the season, and New York beat Miami in its home opener.
Miami starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) walked a career-high seven in 22/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers — four drawn by leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo.
Pete Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Mets, who have won four straight home openers and eight of their last nine.
In a game postponed a day because of a rainy weather forecast, Megill (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out three, shaking off a line drive that struck his right foot in the fourth.
Padres 5, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Xander Bogaerts drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and San Diego got strong relief pitching to beat Atlanta.
The Padres began the game with a 5.84 bullpen ERA, third-highest in the majors, before Brent Honeywell, Luis García and Josh Hader combined to blank Atlanta in the last 4 1/3 innings. Hader celebrated his 29th birthday with his second save of the season — retiring three of four batters with two strikeouts in the ninth.
Bogaerts put San Diego up 5-4 with an RBI single that bounced into shallow right field on a check-swing. His good fortune helped San Diego, which advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, stop a two-game skid and improve to 4-4.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and Milwaukee beat St. Louis for its sixth straight win.
Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.
Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.
After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee relievers combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 7, Yankees 6
BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, then made a sparkling play at third base in the eighth to help Baltimore to the win in its home opener.
Ron Marinaccio (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh to Ryan Mountcastle, who stole second when Gunnar Henderson took a called third strike. Jimmy Cordero then took the mound and threw a wild pitch before allowing Urías’ double that made it 6-5.
Urías later scored on Cordero’s second wild pitch of the inning.
After New York pulled back within a run in the eighth, Urías fielded a hard grounder for a 5-3 double play.
Cionel Pérez (1-0) got the win, and Félix Bautista pitched a hitless ninth for his third save.
Mariners 5, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Julio Rodríguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to help Seattle spoil Cleveland’s home opener.
Rodríguez connected in the sixth inning for the Mariners, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit in their first road game. The 22-year-old Rodríguez hit 28 homers last season while helping Seattle end its 20-year playoff drought.
J.P. Crawford had a pair of RBI doubles off Aaron Civale (1-1) for Seattle, which dropped three of four to Cleveland at home last week.
Penn Murfee (1-1) got three outs for the win. Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his first save.
Twins 3, Astros 2, 10 inn.
MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Farmer bounced a bases-loaded single straight up the middle of a drawn-in Houston infield in the 10th inning, lifting Minnesota to the victory in its home opener.
After Mauricio Dubón drove in the automatic runner with a 10th-inning single to give the Astros the lead, Ryne Stanek (1-1) lost control with two wild pitches and two walks.
Jose Miranda, who went 3-for-5, tied it with a single after automatic runner Byron Buxton took third on a wild pitch. After Donovan Solano was intentionally walked, Farmer delivered for the sellout crowd of 38,465 on a sunny, 49-degree afternoon.
Jo López (1-0) was the winner after pitching the 10th.
Rays 9, A’s 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam during Tampa Bay’s six-run second inning, and the Rays beat Oakland to extend their season-opening win streak to seven games.
The Rays are the first major league team to win each of its first seven games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association, according to STATS LLC. The Maroons’ season-opening stretch went 13 games. No other big league team has had a run of more than four.
Harold Ramírez, Manuel Margot, Christian Bethancourt and Wander Franco also homered for Tampa Bay. The Rays’ 18 homers are the most through seven games in team history.
Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin (2-0), who signed a $40 million, three-year contract in the offseason, gave up three runs over six innings. The deal was largest free-agent agreement in franchise history.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 13, White Sox 9
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in six runs, sending Pittsburgh to its fourth straight win.
Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the third and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. Reynolds popped up and raced home when the relay throw from Chicago second baseman Elvis Andrus skipped by third baseman Yoán Moncada. Reynolds’ five home runs this season are the most by a Pirate through seven games since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971.
Dauri Moreta (1-0) worked two scoreless innings for his first major league win.
Luis Robert hit a pair of two-run homers for the White Sox.
Cubs 2, Rangers 0
CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched six sparkling innings, leading Chicago to the win.
Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single for the Cubs in the fourth, and Ian Happ added a run-scoring double in the sixth.
Stroman (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three. The right-hander also tossed six innings in a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day.
Michael Fulmer got six outs for his first save with the Cubs, finishing a three-hitter.
Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) was charged with two runs and five hits in 52/3 innings.
Royals 3, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino homered, and Kansas City spoiled San Francisco’s home opener.
Pasquantino went deep in the fourth, and Perez connected in the eighth. It was the first homer of the season for each player.
Nicky Lopez hit an RBI single in Kansas City’s second win of the season. Brad Keller (1-1) pitched 52/3 innings of one-run ball, and Scott Barlow got three outs for his first save.
Giants right-hander Alex Cobb (0-1) struck out six over seven sharp innings.