The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday night for a boost to their longshot playoff odds.
Red Sox 6, Mets 3
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting AL wild-card leading Boston over New York.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 6, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits, and Pittsburgh dampened Cincinnati’s fading postseason hopes.
Nationals 7, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Josh Rogers pitched 72/3 innings of one-run ball, and Washington beat Miami.
Cardinals 2, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out, and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off division-leading Milwaukee.
The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 7, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot, and New York powered past Texas to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase.
Blue Jays 4, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings, and Toronto beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September.
Manoah (7-2) allowed two runs and five hits, struck out seven and walked six. Jordan Romano earned his 20th save in 21 chances.
Tigers 5, White Sox 3
DETROIT — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece, and Detroit stalled Chicago’s drive for the AL Central title.
The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.
Indians 4, Royals 1
CLEVELAND — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill, and Cleveland over Kansas City.