The Associated Press
ATLANTA — César Hernández singled in two runs off Luke Jackson in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a two-run deficit to snap the Atlanta Braves’ eight-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory on Saturday night.
It was a big comeback for the Phillies, who looked poised to lose for the fifth time in six games and fall 3½ games behind their rivals in NL East race. Philadelphia has dealt with rampant injuries this season, and had starters Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto leave during the game.
Jackson (3-2) blew his sixth save in 16 chances as Scott Kingery singled and advanced to third when the closer fielded Sean Rodríguez’s sacrifice bunt and errantly threw to first. Both runners scored easily on Hernández’s single into left.
n Marlins 4, Pirates 3
MIAMI — Pablo Lopez pitched seven strong innings and allowed three runs as Miami edged Pittsburgh.
Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez each had three hits for the Marlins while Starlin Castro knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth.
The Pirates have lost eight of nine.
Lopez (5-5) gave up seven hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Sergio Romo earned his 12th save in 13 opportunities.
n Mets 8, Cardinals 7
NEW YORK — Second baseman Jeff McNeil made a game-saving throw from right field to home plate for the final out, and New York held off St. Louis after starter Noah Syndergaard exited with a strained right hamstring.
Pete Alonso smashed a mammoth three-run homer for the Mets off the facing of the third deck in a five-run first inning against Michael Wacha (4-3). J.D. Davis homered and had four hits, finishing a triple short of the cycle. And this time, New York’s beleaguered bullpen finally held on — barely — after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series.
n Giants 8, Brewers 7
SAN FRANCISCO — Catcher Steven Vogt hit two triples, and left fielder Mike Yastrzemski made a nifty catch for the final out to help San Francisco beat Milwaukee.
The Giants rallied from a 5-1 deficit for their fourth straight win.
Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 26th homer for the Brewers, who have lost three of four. Yelich extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and Manny Piña also homered for the Brewers.
n Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Ketel Marte hit two of Arizona’s four solo homers off Stephen Strasburg in a victory over Washington.
Strasburg (7-4) allowed four homers in a game for the second time in his career, the first since August 8, 2014, at Atlanta. Strasburg gave up a season-high nine hits and tied a season-high by allowing six earned runs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 8, White Sox 4
CHICAGO — Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer, and New York stayed perfect when its uses an opener, cooling off Chicago.
Torres capped New York’s four-run fourth with his 15th homer, a drive to center off Reynaldo López. He also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Gary Sánchez added three RBIs as New York leapfrogged Tampa Bay for the AL East lead with just its fourth win in its last 12 games.
n Red Sox 7, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Chris Sale struck out 10 over six sharp innings, J.D. Martinez homered in a third straight game, and surging Boston beat Baltimore.
Sale (3-7) gave up two runs, six hits and a walk. Both runs came in the sixth, after the left-hander extended his streak of innings without allowing an earned run to 22.
Sale ended his outing by blowing a third strike past Keon Broxton with runners on the corners and Boston nursing a 3-2 lead.
n Angels 5, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Morton lost for the first time in 22 starts, and Los Angeles hit three homers in a win over Tampa Bay.
Morton (8-1) struck out nine in six innings, giving up four runs on five hits in his first loss since Aug. 11.
David Fletcher, Justin Bour and Kevan Smith homered for the Angels, who won for the fourth time in five games.
n Astros 7, Blue Jays 2
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez homered, and Jack Mayfield hit three doubles as Houston’s rookies led the way in a win over Toronto.
Alvarez became the fourth player in major league history to hit four home runs in his first five games. He sent a solo drive into the upper deck in right field and finished with three hits.
Josh Reddick also homered for the AL West-leading Astros.
n Indians 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Shane Bieber pitched impressively into the eighth inning, and Leonys Martin stole home to lift Cleveland past Detroit.
Bieber (6-2) allowed four hits and struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings. Detroit managed only one baserunner through the first six innings before scoring twice in the seventh.
n Twins 5, Royals 4
MINNEAPOLIS — C.J. Cron drove in the go-ahead run for Minnesota with a sixth-inning double, making Jake Odorizzi the second 10-game winner in the majors this season, and capping a comeback victory Kansas City.
Jorge Soler sent Odorizzi (10-2) and the Twins to an immediate deficit with a towering two-run homer in the first.
The Twins have the most homers in baseball, though, not to mention the lead in several other batting categories. With a solo drive by Max Kepler in the fourth and a two-run smash from Marwin Gonzalez in the fifth, they surged back against Royals starter Glenn Sparkman (1-3).
INTERLEAGUE
n Rangers 4, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Jeff Mathis had a pair of hits and drove in a run, Mike Minor pitched into the seventh inning for his first win in nearly a month, and Texas won its second straight over Cincinnati.
The Rangers took advantage of three Reds errors.