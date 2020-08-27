The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Aaron Nola threw seven strong innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of the Washington Nationals’ sloppy outfield defense to rally for a 3-2 victory on Wednesday.
Bryce Harper delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to help the Phillies win their third in a row. The defending World Series champion Nationals have dropped three consecutive games to drop to a season-high six games under .500.
Nola (3-2) gave up two runs on five hits while striking out eight. Tommy Hunter tossed a perfect eighth, and recently acquired closer Brandon Workman escaped a two-on, one-out jam by striking out Eric Thames and Victor Robles for his second save with the Phillies and sixth overall.
n Mets 5, Marlins 4
NEW YORK — Wilson Ramos singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after hobbled New York closer Edwin Díaz and the bullpen blew another lead provided by Jacob deGrom, and the Mets beat Miami.
DeGrom, the two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, set New York up nicely by matching a career high with 14 strikeouts and handing off a 4-1 lead to begin the eighth inning, but Miami promptly loaded the bases with one out against Justin Wilson.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 4, Orioles 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Perez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.
Perez homered to center off Mychal Givens (0-1). It was his first long ball since Aug. 10, 2018.
Ryan Sherriff (1-0) worked a perfect eighth in his first big league game since May 7, 2018, due to Tommy John surgery.
Diego Castillo pitched the ninth to get his first save.
n Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double, and Toronto beat Boston.
Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line that keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14). Randal Grichuk also homered and drove in two runs.
n A’s 3, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers allowed only an unearned run over six innings while getting his team yet another win over Texas.
Oakland has the American League’s best record at 22-10.
n Indians 6, Twins 3
CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger pitched effectively in his first start since breaking COVID-19 protocols and his teammates’ trust, and Tyler Naquin doubled home the go-ahead run in Cleveland’s three-run eighth inning as the Indians beat Minnesota.
Clevinger gave up a homer to Max Kepler on his third pitch, but settled in, and held the Twins to two runs over six innings in his first start since Aug. 5.
The Indians won two of three in the series to close within one-half game of the first-place Twins.
INTERLEAGUE
n White Sox 10, Pirates 3
CHICAGO — José Abreu homered, Dallas Keuchel pitched six dominant innings, and surging Chicago pounded Pittsburgh as the White Sox won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Abreu’s 12th home run was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive, and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.
n Braves 5, Yankees 1
n Braves 2, Yankees 1
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green, and the Braves, led by another strong start from Max Fried, rallied to beat the Yankees to sweep a doubleheader.
The Yankees have lost five straight, and saw outfielder Aaron Judge aggravate his strained right calf.
In the opener, Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut, holding the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ending Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak.
n Tigers 7, Cubs 6
DETROIT — Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on for a victory over Chicago.