The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos had three hits and three RBIs, Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an injury to Taijuan Walker to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Wednesday night.
J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber also drove in runs for the Phillies, who rebounded from a 5-2 second-inning deficit on a drizzly night. The defending National League champions, who lost their first four games, improved to 12-13 and with a win in today’s series finale can reach .500 for the first time this season.
J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam, doubled and singled for Seattle, and Julio Rodríguez also went deep.
Walker was removed after four innings and 68 pitches because of right forearm tightness.
Reds 5, Rangers 3
CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jonathan Hernández (0-1), ending Cincinnati’s longest homerless drought since 1991. The Reds had gone eight games and 79 innings without a home run since April 17.
Brad Mills’ sacrifice fly off Lucas Sims (1-0) tied the score in the ninth.
Cincinnati (10-15) completed a three-game sweep of AL West-leading Texas (14-10).
Brewers 6, Tigers 2
MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta (3-2), who allowed a pair of unearned runs and four hits over six innings as Milwaukee stopped a three-game losing streak.
Javier Báez, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a 93 mph pitch. The Tigers said Báez’s hand was bruised and X-rays were negative.
Guardians 4, Rockies 1
CLEVELAND — Tanner Bibee (1-0) struck out eight and allowed one run and six hits over 52/3 innings to win his major league debut as Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.
Germán Márquez (2-2) made his first start since April 10 because of right forearm inflammation but was removed with two outs in the fourth. Márquez allowed three runs and threw 58 pitches in 32/3 innings.
Diamondbacks 2, Royals 0
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen (4-1) struck out 12 over 61/3 innings and gave up four hits, stretching his scoreless streak to 28 innings.
Miguel Castro handled the eighth, and Andrew Chafin threw the ninth for his fourth save. Arizona has pitched four shutouts. Kansas City has been blanked six times.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 12, Twins 6
MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and dodged an injury scare on his 31st birthday, helping New York avoid a sweep, and beat Minnesota.
Judge surprisingly tried to steal third base in the second inning after a three-run double, and he was thrown out on an awkward head-first slide as his shoulders lurched forward ahead of his arms. His right hand was jammed into the dirt underneath the weight of his body.
Orioles 6, Red Sox 2
BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías had a career-high four hits and scored three runs, Anthony Santander had two RBIs, and Baltimore won its fifth straight series. The Orioles have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Tyler Wells (1-1) gave up two runs and four hits over 52/3 innings
Tanner Houck (3-1) allowed four runs — three earned — and seven hits in five innings.
Blue Jays 8, White Sox 0
TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four hits and struck out eight over 52/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep that extended Chicago’s losing streak to seven. The White Sox, blanked for the second straight game, have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.
Blue Jays star George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Michael Kopech (0-3). X-rays did not reveal a fracture.
Astros 1, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hunter Brown combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and Houston shut out major league-best Tampa Bay for the second straight game.
Brown (3-0) had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two in his seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Ryan Pressly worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.
Houston went 5-1 on a six-game trip that included a three-game sweep at Atlanta.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 4, Mets 1
NEW YORK — New York extended its losing streak to four, its longest since 2021, when MacKenzie Gore tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, and led Washingon to a victory.
Gore (3-1) gave up one run, four hits and two walks in six innings for the Nationals, who clinched their third series win against the Mets since the start of 2021. Washington was 13-25 against New York the last two seasons.
Braves 6, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Vaughn Grissom had two hits, including a single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s four-run eighth inning, and the Braves rallied to overcome a strong start by Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, and beat the Marlins.
Dylan Floro (1-1) blew a 4-2 lead in the eighth, which began with Matt Olson’s seventh homer. Grissom’s single to right field drove in Eddie Rosario, who tripled, for a 5-4 lead.
Padres 5, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs with a pair of singles, lifting San Diego.