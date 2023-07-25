The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a game-winning RBI single, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over AL-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
Yennier Cano (1-2) allowed a one-out single to Bryce Harper — who had tied the game for the Phillies at 2-all in the sixth with a solo homer — and got the second out before he gave up Stott’s sharp double. J.T. Realmuto reached on an infield single off a chopper to shortstop that Jorge Mateo struggled to get out of his glove and made a late throw, extending the inning.
Bohm singled to left past a drawn-in infield, and Phillies fans erupted after the comeback victory.
Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep on an 0-2 slider off reliever Matt Strahm that had Orioles fans — there was so much orange in the lower level of Citizens Bank Park that the game could have been confused for a Flyers game — going wild.
Yunior Marte (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth for the win.
Mets 9, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, and the Mets beat the Yankees.
Jeff McNeil had three RBIs, and Francisco Lindor added three hits and three runs for the disappointing Mets (47-53), hoping for a big week that might persuade ownership not to sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach connected back-to-back to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán, who fell to 0-2 in four starts since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland.
Germán (5-7) struck out nine in six innings at Yankee Stadium but was tagged for three homers and seven hits.
Rays 4, Marlins 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered, and Tampa Bay beat Miami to improve to 5-14 in July.
Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out eight. Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks completed the two-hitter, with Fairbanks working the ninth for his 12th save.
The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall and 10 straight on the road. Miami is 2-19 against the Rays, dating to May 14, 2019.
Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0-for-4, and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375. Edward Cabrera (5-6) was the loser.
Cubs 7, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox for their fourth consecutive victory.
Christopher Morel and Nico Hoerner also connected for the Cubs, and Kyle Hendricks pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning. Swanson and Hoerner each had three hits, and Hoerner had two of the team’s five stolen bases.
Andrew Vaughn had two RBIs in his return to the White Sox lineup after being sidelined by a bone bruise in his left foot. Michael Kopech (4-9) allowed five runs, four earned, and nine hits in five innings in front of a sellout crowd of 37,079 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Red Sox 7, Braves 1
BOSTON — Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer, and Boston overcame a triple play to beat Atlanta in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning.
Yoshida’s two-run shot to right in the eighth was his third hit of the night, and eight Boston hitters finished with at least a hit in the Red Sox’s third straight win.
Sean Murphy drove in Atlanta’s only run with an RBI single in the first.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 5, Royals 1
CLEVELAND — Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs to help Cleveland beat Kansas City, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.
Naylor hit a 430-foot solo shot to right in the third inning and a 397-foot blast to right-center in the fifth to score Myles Straw for his first home runs at Progressive Field. The 23-year-old rookie catcher entered the game with two home runs.
Greinke (1-11) gave up four runs in five innings and remained winless on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he pitched for Houston at Angel Stadium. In 27 subsequent away starts, the 39-year-old right-hander is 0-16 with a 6.43 ERA over 134 1/3 innings.
Guardians starter Aaron Civale (4-2) worked a season-high eight innings, allowing one run on five hits. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth.
Angels 7, Tigers 6, 10 innings
DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning, and Los Angeles beat Detroit after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.
Ohtani is potentially in his last week with the Angels. The franchise has to decide whether to risk losing the 29-year-old two-way star in free agency or trade him ahead of the trade deadline next Tuesday.
Angels closer Carlos Estevez (4-1) pitched the ninth in a non-save situation and earned an improbable win after giving up four unearned runs, allowing Detroit to pull into a 6-all tie to extend the game.
Mariners 9, Twins 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as Seattle rallied to beat Minnesota.
After Rodríguez tied the game, Eugenio Suárez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1) to put Seattle ahead after the Mariners trailed 4-0 after the first inning.
Cade Marlowe added his first career homer in his fourth major league game for the Mariners, who have won four of six.
Matt Brash (5-3) pitched an inning of relief for the win. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Michael A. Taylor in the ninth but notched his 20th save in 23 chances.
Astros 4, Rangers 3
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings, and Houston beat Texas.
The Astros (58-44) moved within a game of the AL West-leading Rangers (59-43). The injury-plagued Astros could see the return of stars José Altuve and Yordan Alvarez today when they go for a series sweep and the top spot in the division.
Tucker’s line-drive homer narrowly cleared the wall in right-center, giving Houston a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.
In the seventh, Maldonado crushed a 93-mph fastball that nearly landed on the train tracks above left-center field, extending the Astros’ lead to 4-1.
In the ninth, Astros closer Ryan Pressly allowed a two-run homer to Mitch Garver that traveled 420 feet to straightaway center field. That cut Houston’s lead to 4-3 before Pressly got Leody Taveras to fly out to the warning track in right field, securing his 24th save.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer, and Cincinnati withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge Milwaukee.
Cincinnati reduced the Brewers’ NL Central lead over the Reds to a half-game. The Brewers and Reds will have their final regular-season meeting this afternoon in the rubber match of this three-game series.
The Brewers trailed 4-0 before nearly coming all the way back in the ninth.