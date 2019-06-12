The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Arrieta (6-5) allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries.
Ketel Marte went deep for the Diamondbacks and the teams combined for only two homers a night after setting a major league record with 13.
Arizona lefty Jon Duplantier (1-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings. The Diamondbacks’ five-game winning streak ended.
n Cardinals 7, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and St. Louis handed Miami its sixth consecutive defeat.
Marcell Ozuna punctuated the victory with a ninth-inning homer, his 18th. He has a career average of .452 (14-for-31) against his former team.
Hudson (5-3) gave up four hits, struck out six and retired 10 in a row during one stretch for the Cardinals, who have won his past five starts.
The right-hander has the highest groundball rate in the majors, and 12 of his 21 outs came on grounders. He hasn’t given up a homer in 47 innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2
BALTIMORE — Rookie John Means tied a season-high with seven strikeouts, and Baltimore took the series opener from Toronto.
Means (6-4) allowed one run on four hits with three walks over five innings and lowered his ERA to 2.60.
Baltimore reliever Shawn Armstrong threw a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Miguel Castro entered and allowed a bloop RBI double to Randal Grichuk that pulled the Blue Jays 3-2 in the eighth.
The Orioles answered in the bottom half with a double that scored Stevie Wilkerson for a key insurance run. Mychal Givens picked up his sixth save.
n A’s 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and Oakland beat Tampa Bay.
Fiers (6-3) allowed two runs and three hits, and is 4-0 in seven starts beginning with his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7.
Liam Hendriks, Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen, who gave up Willy Adames’ RBI single in the ninth en route to his 15th save, combined to strike out six and complete the four-hitter.
n Rangers 9, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Hunter Pence hit a stand-up, inside-the-park home run, and Texas beat Boston.
Ariel Jurado (4-2) struck out six while pitching six innings of three-run ball, and Pence, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ronald Guzman each had two RBIs for the Rangers. Texas has won four of five, including Monday night’s extra-innings victory at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox dropped to 34-34.
n Tigers 3, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler had the tying RBI double in the eighth inning, and Cheslor Cuthbert followed with the go-ahead run-scoring single to lead Kansas City to a victory over Detroit.
Adalberto Mondesi started the rally with his third hit of the game, a double with one out off Daniel Stumpf, and scored on Soler’s ensuing hit off Victor Alcantara (2-1). Terrance Gore ran for Soler and stole third. He then scored on Cuthbert’s single between three fielders in right field to put the Royals ahead.
n Twins 6, Mariners 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco scored the tying run on a wild pitch, and Marwin Gonzalez hit the go-ahead RBI single during Minnesota’s three-run rally in the eighth inning, giving the Twins a victory over Seattle.
Polanco, who entered the game second in the AL in batting, reached base all four times he batted. He tried for a hustle double on each of his three hits, beating the tag at second base twice. That included the eighth against reliever Brandon Brennan (2-5), when Polanco followed Max Kepler’s leadoff double with his own on a head-first slide to cut the lead to 5-4.
INTERLEAGUE
n Yankees 12, Mets 5
n Mets 10, Yankees 4
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the first inning off an ineffective James Paxton, J.D. Davis and Carlos Gómez also went deep, and the Mets beat the Yankees for a split of their day-night Subway Series doubleheader.
Jason Vargas (3-3) wasn’t sharp early but got stronger as the night wore on, helping the Mets to only the fifth win in their last 23 road games.
Luke Voit hit a three-run homer off Zack Wheeler in a five-run fourth inning as the Yankees overcame a three-run deficit to win the opener. After falling out of the AL East lead for the first time since the morning of May 19, the Yankees (41-25) moved back into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the division.
n Indians 2, Reds 1, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning, leading Cleveland to a victory over Cincinnati.
Mercado lined a 1-2 pitch from Raisel Iglesias (1-6) to left field and was mobbed by his teammates after rounding first base.
n Astros 10, Brewers 8
HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit one of Houston’s four home runs to become the first player in franchise history to homer in his first two major league games, and lead the Astros to a win over Milwaukee.
Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White also homered for the Astros, who won for the fourth time in five games.
n White Sox 7, Nationals 5
CHICAGO — Welington Castillo hit a grand slam, and top rookie Eloy Jiménez homered at home for the first time, powering Chicago to a win over Washington.
Castillo got his second career slam, with the other coming June 14, 2017, in the same ballpark when he played for the Baltimore Orioles.
Jiménez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs.