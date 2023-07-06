The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory Thursday night that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five.
Schwarber had a go-ahead hit from one knee against Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher on a bullpen day, and Turner followed with another single.
Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two innings for Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976. The Phillies also had a 12-game run that spanned the 1887-88 seasons.
American LeagueOrioles 14, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings — and Baltimore routed Luis Severino, and New York.
Henderson hit his first leadoff homer before the Orioles sent 21 batters to the plate in the third and fourth innings, opening a 13-0 lead with 11 hits, three walks and one hit batter.
Red Sox 10, Rangers 6
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández blooped a bases-loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead, and then drove in another run on an infield hit later in the six-run inning as Boston rallied to beat former pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, and Texas.
No. 9 hitter Connor Wong had three hits for Boston, and Josh Winckowski (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games.
Tigers 9, A’s 0
DETROIT — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, and Detroit routed Oakland.
Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.
Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time.
Mariners 5, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBIs, and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead Seattle over Houston.
Suárez connected off Ronel Blanco (2-1) to make it 2-0 in the second, and Crawford’s homer put Seattle up 3-0 an inning later. Suárez, who also doubled, made it 5-1 with his second home run to start the ninth and give him 14 career multi-homer games.
Blue Jays 6, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — George Springer hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Toronto’s six-run 11th inning, and the Blue Jays beat Chicago in a doubleheader opener.
Toronto had just one hit before breaking through against Aaron Bummer (3-2). José Berríos pitched seven crisp innings in his final start before the All-Star break, and Jordan Romano (4-4) worked the 10th for the win.
Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven shutout innings. The White Sox finished with four hits in their fourth loss in five games.
Guardians 6, Royals 1
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering Cleveland to a victory over Kansas City.
Ramírez homered to left field and, Naylor, who missed the previous two games because of tendinitis in his right wrist, drove one over the wall in right against reliever Amir Garrett (0-1).
Andrés Giménez also homered for Cleveland (43-44). The Guardians haven’t been at .500 since April 28 at 13-13.
Eli Morgan (4-1) worked a scoreless inning before Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Nick Sandlin completed the six-hitter.
National LeagueBrewers 6, Cubs 5
MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat Chicago, and gain a split of their four-game series.
Caratini, who played for the Cubs from 2017-20, connected on a 1-2 changeup that Fulmer (0-5) left over the middle of the plate and drove the ball into the right-field second deck for his fifth home run this season.
Reds 5, Nationals 4, 10 innings
WASHINGTON — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift Cincinnati over the Nationals for its first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Cardinals 3, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Nolan Arenado homered, Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start, and St. Louis beat Miami to avoid a series sweep.
Flaherty (6-5) struck out five, walked two and allowed nine hits. He also threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on July 1.
One night after his throwing error allowed a Marlins win, Jordan Hicks got three outs for his sixth save.