The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer, Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their fourth straight, 1-0 over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Walker (5-3) allowed two hits, Seranthony Dominguez worked the eighth, and Craig Kimbrel completed the three-hitter, striking out the side in order for his ninth save in as many chances. The defending NL champion Phillies pulled within three games of .500 (29-32).
Miguel Cabrera had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit, a one-out double in the fifth. Detroit has lost all five on a six-game trip that ends tonight in Philadelphia.
Four Tigers pitchers held the Phillies to three hits, but the first one was all that mattered in a game that took 2 hours, 7 minutes.
Schwarber drove a 2-2 fastball from Tyler Alexander (1-1) to right-center in the first, his 16th homer this season and third this month. Walker struck out the side in the first and was sharp throughout in his best start since signing a four-year, $72 million free-agent deal with the Phillies last offseason. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked three.
“The body just feels a lot better,” Walker said. “Just using more of my lower half.”
A’s 11, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Jace Peterson homered twice on a five-hit night and drove in five runs, and Oakland beat Pittsburgh to snap a 15-game road losing streak.
The major league-worst A’s (13-50) broke open the game late behind Peterson, whose RBI single off Pirates ace Mitch Keller put Oakland ahead 3-2 in the sixth. Peterson gave Oakland a five-run lead with a two-run homer off Chase De Jong in the eighth, then added another two-run shot off De Jong in the ninth.
James Kaprielian (1-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings for his first win since last Oct. 2. The A’s had not won away from Oakland since beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on April 24.
Brewers 4, Orioles 3, 10 innings
MILWAUKEE — Joey Wiemer hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning to lift Milwaukee to a victory over Baltimore.
Wiemer’s hit came off Austin Voth (1-2). It scored pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio, who was the automatic runner.
Milwaukee took over first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Pittsburgh, who lost after winning six straight.
With the game tied at 3 in the 10th inning, Baltimore had runners at first and second with two outs, but Peter Strzelecki (3-4) struck out pinch-hitter Josh Lester.
Baltimore took a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning on Ryan O’Hearn’s solo home run off Joel Payamps.
Rangers 6, Cardinals 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas second baseman Marcus Semien had a go-ahead double to extend his majors-best hitting streak to 25 games, and Dane Dunning won again since taking injured ace Jacob deGrom’s spot in the starting rotation as the AL West-leading Rangers beat St. Louis.
Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García hit solo homers for the Rangers (40-20), who have a five-game winning streak and the best start in Washington Senators/Texas franchise history. The most wins they had ever had through 60 games before this season was 37.
The Rangers said earlier Tuesday that deGrom, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, will have season-ending elbow surgery next week. Dunning’s other two wins came in games when he took over after deGrom exited early twice in a span of three starts because of injury concerns, including his last game April 28 against the New York Yankees.
Will Smith, the third Texas reliever, worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.
Marlins 6, Royals 1
MIAMI — Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 as Miami beat Kansas City.
Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 — the first time they’ve been six games over .500 since August 2016.
Jesús Luzardo (5-4) allowed two hits in seven innings, striking out eight. Miami scored five times in the fifth against Zack Grienke (1-6).
Arraez finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jesús Sánchez homered and Bryan De La Cruz drove in three runs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 3, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings, and Chicago beat New York for its season-high fourth straight victory.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended Chicago’s combined no-hit bid with a two-out RBI double in the seventh off reliever Joe Kelly on a ball that fell between center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and left fielder Andrew Benintendi, allowing Willie Calhoun to score.
Josh Donaldson hit his third homer in three games on the first pitch from Hendriks in the bottom of the ninth. Hendriks then finished the two-hitter by getting three straight groundouts.
The All-Star reliever returned to the mound May 29 from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Blue Jays 5, Astros 1
TORONTO — Kevin Gausman matched his career high by striking out 13 over seven innings, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho all homered, and Toronto beat Houston.
Gausman (5-3) gave up a leadoff homer to Mauricio Dubón on his second pitch but recovered to hold the Astros in check, and won his third straight start.
The AL strikeout leader with 113, Gausman has struck out 10 or more a major league-leading six times this season. He gave up one run and four hits, striking out five of the final six batters he faced. The right-hander didn’t issue a walk, the fourth time this season he’s done that.
Rays 7, Twins 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zach Eflin pitched into the seventh inning, Luke Raley tripled and homered, and major league-best Tampa Bay beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Eflin (8-1) allowed three hits and struck out nine over 62/3 innings.
Red Sox 5, Guardians 4
CLEVELAND — Rob Refsnyder had the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run eighth inning, James Paxton tied his season high with nine strikeouts, and Boston beat Cleveland.
Kiké Hernández drove in two runs, and Masataka Yoshida had three hits for the Red Sox, who put their first six batters on base in the eighth against relievers Enyel De Los Santos (2-1) and Nick Sandlin.
Paxton (2-1) allowed two runs — both in the first inning — on six hits in seven innings, matching his longest outing since Sept. 3, 2019, with the Yankees.
Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 16 opportunities. Boston snapped a three-game skid.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 9, Dodgers 8
CINCINNATI — Matt McLain’s single to deep center field highlighted a three-run comeback in the ninth inning as Cincinnati rallied to beat Los Angeles.
Trailing 8-6 with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cincinnati loaded the bases against reliever Caleb Ferguson. Ferguson walked Curt Casali, scoring Spencer Steel, and cutting the deficit to a run. Jake Fraley was hit by a pitch, scoring T.J. Hopkins, and tying the game at 8.
Ferguson (3-1) was pulled for Shelby Miller. McLain then singled over the head of Jason Heyward in center field to score Stuart Fairchild, and snap Cincinnati’s nine-game losing streak against the Dodgers.
Cincinnati slugger Elly De La Cruz, ranked as the game’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America, made his major league debut. The 21-year-old batted cleanup and finished with a hit, two walks and a run scored in three at-bats.
Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 5
WASHINGTON — Pavin Smith homered and drove in three runs as Arizona rallied against Washington’s beleaguered bullpen.
Josh Rojas also had three RBIs for Arizona, which moved ahead of Los Angeles for the NL West lead. The Diamondbacks (36-25) have won seven of nine.
Former Diamondback Stone Garrett hit his first career grand slam for last-place Washington, which has lost three in a row and six of eight.
Erasmo Ramirez (3-2) relieved starter Jake Irvin in the fifth and plunked Christian Walker with his first pitch, committed a balk and walked Emmanuel Rivera to load the bases. Arizona sandwiched a pair of sacrifice flies around Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single to make it 6-4.