MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley silenced the Philadelphia Phillies his first two times through the lineup.
The third time around, however, the Phillies responded emphatically.
Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back homers off Miley to open the seventh inning, and the Phillies defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak, and avoid being swept. Miley had pitched 52/3 innings of no-hit ball before the Phillies rallied to maintain their 21/2-game lead over the Cubs in a crowded NL wild-card race.
Miley (7-4) didn’t allow a hit until Trea Turner delivered a shot that went off the glove of third baseman Andruw Monasterio and headed into left field for a two-out single in the sixth. Nick Castellanos followed that with an RBI double.
The veteran left-hander had thrown only 74 pitches through the first six innings and came back out for the seventh for the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Dodgers 3, Braves 1
LOS ANGELES — Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller threw a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball, and Los Angeles avoided a four-game sweep with a victory over Atlanta.
Miguel Rojas had an RBI double, and Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Dodgers, who prevented Atlanta from sweeping a four-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time. James Outman added an RBI single in the eighth for Los Angeles.
Matt Olson hit his 44th home run in the seventh to pull even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.
Cardinals 6, Pirates 4
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Walker homered, and Zack Thompson tossed seven effective innings to lead St. Louis over Pittsburgh.
Nolan Gorman added a two-run single for the Cardinals, who avoided a three-game sweep. Alec Burleson broke a 3-all tie with a two-run single in the fourth.
Miguel Andujar homered for the Pirates, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (8-14) lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He walked a season-high six.
Cubs 15, Reds 7
CINCINNATI — Ian Happ drove in four runs, Mike Tauchman and Cody Bellinger each had three RBIs, and Chicago pounded Cincinnati to split a critical four-game series between NL Central playoff contenders.
Nick Madrigal and Tauchman each knocked in two runs with a bases-loaded single off All-Star closer Alexis Díaz in a seven-run Cubs eighth. Dansby Swanson added a two-run double.
Padres 4, Giants 0
SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto homered for the third straight game, and Manny Machado also connected as San Diego blanked San Francisco to win the final three games of a four-game series against the wild card-contending Giants.
Seth Lugo (6-6) held the Giants to three hits in six innings. Three relievers finished the four-hitter, with Josh Hader striking out three in the ninth.
Xander Bogaerts had four hits, and Machado added three for the Padres, who will try to win four straight games for the first time this season today when they welcome Philadelphia, which beat them in the NLCS last year.
Marlins 6, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Luis Arráez led off the game with his sixth homer and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error in the ninth inning as Miami completed its first four-game sweep of Washington.
Sandy Alcantara (7-12) pitched eight strong innings, and the Marlins moved three games over .500 in September for the first time in a full season since 2010. Miami is tied with San Francisco and Arizona for the final NL wild card, with Cincinnati just behind.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 6, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Prized rookie Jasson Domínguez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning to help New York complete a three-game sweep of Houston.
It was the second home run in three career games for the 20-year-old Domínguez, who became the youngest Yankees player to go deep in his major league debut Friday night when he hit a two-run shot off Justin Verlander in his first at-bat.
Houston’s weekend slide came after a five-game winning streak and it left the Astros a game behind the first-place Mariners and tied for second with the Texas Rangers in a tight AL West race.
Rangers 6, Twins 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning after striking out his first four times up, lifting struggling Texas over Minnesota.
García drove in his 100th run of the season on his 34th homer, a 430-foot drive into the second deck in left field.
Mitch Garver was on deck when García connected off Josh Winder (2-1), having twice given the Rangers the lead with homers among his four hits and four RBIs.
Texas ended up squandering three leads before finally winning for just the fourth time in 16 games.
Rays 6, Guardians 2
CLEVELAND — Taylor Walls drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay salvaged the series finale with a win over Cleveland, which missed a chance to gain ground on Minnesota in the AL Central.
Walls lined a single off Trevor Stephan (6-5) to bring home Jose Siri, who slid headfirst and safely around rookie catcher Bo Naylor’s attempted sweep tag. Siri had walked with two outs and stole second.
Red Sox 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer, and Adam Duvall had a solo shot to back Chris Sale as Boston beat Kansas City.
Sale (6-3) pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five, the first time he hasn’t allowed a run in a start since July 12 last season.
The Red Sox have won two straight after losing five in a row and six of seven. They are 51/2 games behind Texas for the final AL wild card.
Tigers 3, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Spencer Torkelson hit a tiebreaking home run, Tarik Skubal pitched seven solid innings, and Detroit ran its winning streak to four with a victory over Chicago.
Torkelson connected off Aaron Bummer (4-4) in the seventh inning for his team-leading 25th homer. Carson Kelly had a two-run double in the second as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep.
A’s 10, Angels 6
OAKLAND, Calif. — Pinch-hitter Tony Kemp had a two-run single that put Oakland ahead in a six-run seventh inning, and the Athletics rallied past Los Angeles to finish a three-game sweep.
Shea Langeliers added a two-run double for Oakland. Ryan Noda and pinch-hitter Seth Brown each launched a two-run homer in the sixth to begin the comeback after the last-place A’s were held hitless through five innings.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 8, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Adley Rutschman and pinch-hitter Jordan Westburg each had a pivotal double in a four-run sixth inning, breaking open a tight game, and sending Baltimore past Arizona.
The AL East-leading Orioles took two of three in the series, winning the final two.
Arizona has lost five of six. The Diamondbacks are tied with the Giants and Marlins for the final playoff spot in the National League wild-card race.
The Orioles broke a 4-all tie in the sixth, and chased NL Cy Young Award contender Zac Gallen (14-7), roughed up for a second straight start. Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker homered for Arizona.
Mets 6, Mariners 3
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in four runs, reaching 40 homers and 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season as New York topped first-place Seattle.
Jeff McNeil also went deep — after finishing a homer shy of the cycle Saturday night — and the Mets took two of three games from the Mariners to hand them their first series loss since Aug. 11-13 against Baltimore.
Alonso’s two-run shot in the third made him the fifth player in major league history with at least three 40-homer seasons in his first five campaigns, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Kiner and Eddie Matthews as well as Ryan Howard and Albert Pujols.
Blue Jays 7, Rockies 5
DENVER — Whit Merrifield hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the ninth inning, and Toronto beat Colorado to take two of three in the series.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and singled to drive in a pair of runs, and Spencer Horwitz, a late fill-in for ailing Brandon Belt, added three hits, including his first career home run to help Toronto remain 11/2 games behind Texas for the final AL wild card.