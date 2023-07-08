The Daily Item
The Central Susquehanna Soccer Club Phoenix girls soccer team played a scoreless tie after dropping its opener at the U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup on Saturday.
Phoenix has one more group game today, and has a chance to reach Monday’s semifinals with a positive result against St. Louis Scott Gallagher Club of Missouri. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas.
In its opening game Saturday, Phoenix were toppled 3-1 by a team out of Columbus, Ohio. The squad then played a scoreless draw against FC Alliance of Tennessee.
After two group games, Columbus has six points and has secured a berth in Monday’s semifinals. FC Alliance, which beat SLSG in its opener has four points. CSSC has one with the tie.
To advance to Monday, Phoenix needs to beat SLSG and have Columbus beat the Tennessee side. That would bring tiebreakers into play, and since CSSC and FC Alliance drew, Phoenix would need to make up a three-goal differential. After two games, Alliance has a plus-one goal differential, while CSSC is minus-two.
Group A has teams from Kansas, South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey. The top two teams in each group advance to Monday’s semifinals with the final set for Tuesday. Teams get three points for a win and one for a tie.