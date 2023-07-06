The Daily Item
The Central Susquehanna Soccer Club (CSSC) kicks off play in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup today in Kansas. It begins three days of pool games for the squad made up of eight girls from Danville, two from Lewisburg and one from each Sunbury, Northumberland, Southern Columbia and Shamokin.
Phoenix qualified for the eight-team 13-and-under tournament after winning the Pennsylvania President’s Cup and finishing second in the Eastern Regional tournament.
The local team will play in Group B and will face teams from Ohio, Tennessee and Missouri over the next three days. Group A has teams from Kansas, South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals Monday with the final set for Tuesday.
Teams get three points for a win and one for a tie; the two teams with the most points after group games advance.
All games are being played at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas.
Phoenix, the 14th ranked U-13 team in the nation according to Gotsoccer.com, open today against Columbus United out of Ohio. On Saturday, Phoenix meet FC Alliance out of Tennessee before closing pool play on Sunday against St. Louis Scott Gallagher club out of Missouri. All group games are 3 p.m. eastern.