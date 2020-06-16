The Daily Item
The PIAA held its June meeting on Monday, and, while not as noteworthy as last month’s meeting, some interesting notes did come out of the Zoom call.
After the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee told the PIAA there wouldn’t be any medical issues, the second reading of the proposed new high school wrestling weights passed.
If the proposal passes a third reading at the next meeting (July 14-15 in State College) the revised weights will take effect for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
The proposed 13 weight classes are: 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
Currently, the 14 contested weights are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.
The other major proposal that passed Monday will take effect this fall.
The first part of the disqualification rule was clarified due to an incident during the basketball season when a varsity head coach was ejected for arguing a call in a junior varsity game and then went on to coach the varsity game. The clarification states that once a coach or player is ejected from a game they are disqualified for the day, and their suspension is for the next day a game is played.
There will also be a two-game suspension for players or coaches this season if a component of the ejection includes confronting, contacting or addressing a coach, contestant or official using foul or vulgar, ethnic or racially insensitive comments, or physical contact.
For the purposes of that provision, the rule states, the jurisdiction of the official(s) to apply and enforce this rule begins upon the official’s arrival at the contest site and ends when the official (or the last of the team of officials) leaves the contest site. The contest site is defined as the premises on which the competition surface is located and includes the entirety of the premises and parking areas.