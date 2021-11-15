The PIAA set the sites and times for Tuesday’s semifinals in boys and girls soccer and field hockey for local teams.
In Class A field hockey, Line Mountain faces Wyoming Seminary at 4 p.m. at Whitehall High School near Allentown.
There will be a soccer doubleheader at Danville High School.
The Class A girls soccer semifinal between Southern Columbia and South Williamsport will kickoff at 5 p.m.
The Class 2A boys soccer semifinal between Lewisburg and Midd-West will start at 7 p.m.
District 4 also announced that both football championship games will be Friday at 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel will travel to Southern Columbia in the Class 2A game.
Montoursville heads to Danville in the Class 3A title game.