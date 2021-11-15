1114-sdi-sports-krmwbsocsolomon.jpg

Kurt Ritzman/The Daily Item Midd-West's Owen Solomon works around the defense of Notre Dame-Green Pond's Paul Hartman during the Mustangs' win in a PIAA Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal Saturday.

The PIAA set the sites and times for Tuesday’s semifinals in boys and girls soccer and field hockey for local teams.

In Class A field hockey, Line Mountain faces Wyoming Seminary at 4 p.m. at Whitehall High School near Allentown.

There will be a soccer doubleheader at Danville High School.

The Class A girls soccer semifinal between Southern Columbia and South Williamsport will kickoff at 5 p.m.

The Class 2A boys soccer semifinal between Lewisburg and Midd-West will start at 7 p.m.

District 4 also announced that both football championship games will be Friday at 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel will travel to Southern Columbia in the Class 2A game.

Montoursville heads to Danville in the Class 3A title game.

