The PIAA announced sites and times for Tuesday's state playoff games in boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey.
In boys soccer, District 4 Class 2A champion Lewisburg will face Wyoming Seminary at 7 p.m. at Danville High School, while runner-up Midd-West travels to Bethlehem. The Mustangs will face District 11 champion Notre Dame-Green Pond at 7 p.m. at Liberty High School.
Selinsgrove, the District 4 Class 3A champion, will play District 2 champion Crestwood at Loyalsock at 7 p.m.
District 4 Class A runnerup East Juniata will face Tri-Valley League-foe Halifax, the District 3 champion, at 5 p.m. at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
In girls soccer, District 4 Class A champion East Juniata will face District 2 champion Mountain View at 5 p.m. at Midd-West Higgh School
District 4 Class 2A runnerup Lewisburg will travel to Lebanon will the Green Dragons will face District 3 champion ELCO at 7 p.m.
Central Columbia High School will host a field hockey doubleheader. Class A champion Lewisburg will face District 2 runner up at Wyoming Area at 5 p.m., while District 4 Class 2A champion Selinsgrove will face Donegal at 7 p.m.
District 3 champion Greenwood opens up defense of its state championships by hosting District 4 runnerup Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. at West Perry High School.