The Daily Item
The PIAA announced the sites and times for Saturday’s quarterfinal round in the high school soccer and field hockey playoffs.
The two local boys teams will play back-to-back on Saturday with District 4 Class 2A champion Lewisburg and District 4 Class 3A champion Selinsgrove in action at Northeastern High School in Manchester.
The Green Dragons (18-1-1) face District 12 champion Conwell-Egan (12-7-1) at 1 p.m. The Eagles will likely have a tough time with the Lewisburg defense. Conwell-Egan scored 41 goals this season, and 18 of those came in two games. Lewisburg’s defensive numbers have been impressive. The Green Dragons have allowed just six goals this season, and only two in their last 14 games. Henry Harrison has posted 15 shutouts in 20 games.
The Seals (19-2) face District 1 champion Springfield Township (18-3) at 3 p.m. Springfield Township won its first-ever PIAA playoff game in Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Lower Dauphin. One of the Seals’ two losses came against Lower Dauphin, 4-2 in the third game of the season. Nick Ritter leads the Seals with 45 goals and has 103 points this season. Juniors Collin Findlay (12 goals, 26 assists) and Logan Rodkey (19g, 11a) rank second and third on the team with 50 and 49 points, respectively.
In girls soccer, District 4 Class A runner-up Southern Columbia (15-6-1) plays District 3 champion Camp Hill (14-7-1) at noon at Tulpehocken High School in Bernville. The Tigers have won 12 straight state playoff games and the last two Class A state titles. Camp Hill has won eight of its last nine. Its leading scorer is freshman Sophia Shaw with 19 goals and 14 assists. Camp Hill has just two seniors that see regular playing time.
The final state playoff game comes in field hockey. District 4 champion Lewisburg (15-5) will face District 3 runner-up Oley Valley (23-3-1) at 1 p.m. at Lower Dauphin Middle School. The Green Dragons won their first state playoff game since 2004 on Tuesday, with freshman Maddy Moyers accounting for two goals and two assists. Junior midfielder Avery Mast leads the team with 51 points (18 goals, 15 assists), and senior forward Maddie Ikler has scored 17 goals. The Lynx are making their second-straight state playoff appearance. Oley Valley made it to the state final in 2021 before falling to Wyoming Seminary.