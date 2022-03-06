The PIAA announced the state playoff brackets before the basketball playoffs kick back into high gear on Tuesday.
With the PIAA changing the basketball playoff schedule — moving the week off to between the semifinals and finals instead of before the first round — all 10 local teams still alive will play either Tuesday or Wednesday.
All games are at home sites, and tickets can’t be purchased at the door. Schools that play on Tuesday got a passcode on Sunday morning to help their school’s fans purchase tickets. Wednesday’s teams should expect a code on Monday morning. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m. today without a code.
There is a ticket link on each boys and girls basketball bracket as well.
All games at home sites are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m.
The District 4 Class 4A boys champion Lewisburg and Class 2A girls champion Southern Columbia each begin the playoffs with home games. The Green Dragons (22-5) will host District 3 fourth-place Littlestown (19-7) of the York Interscholastic Athletic Association. The Thunderbolts made the District 3 semifinals before falling to Berks Catholic in the semifinals, and to Trinity in the consolation game.
District 2 runner-up Elk Lake (15-9) makes the trip to Nesbitt Gymnasium to face the Tigers (25-1). The only common opponent between the two schools is Northeast Bradford. The Tigers knocked off the Panthers in the district semifinals, while Northeast Bradford down Elk Lake 45-38 back in December. Senior guard Krista Jones leads the team at 17.1 points per game.
District 4 Class 4A third-place boys team Shamokin (17-9) heads to the Back Mountain area to face District 2 champion Dallas (22-3). The Mountaineers won their first district title since 1984, and have won their last 17 games.
Defending Class 2A girls state champion Mount Carmel is also in action on Tuesday night. The Red Tornadoes (20-5) travel to District 2 champion Holy Cross (16-8). Senior guard Kaci Kranson averages 25.3 points per game for Holy Cross.
The District 4 Class A third-place team — Northumberland Christian — has a decent road trip as well. The Warriors head to face District 3 runner up Lancaster Country Day (16-9).
Wednesday’s game feature the only contest that pits two local teams, and the only game at neutral site. In Class A girls action, District 3 third-place Greenwood (10-12) — which upset the two-seed in the quarterfinals and the No. 4-seed in the third-place game as a No. 7 seed — will face District 4 champion Northumberland Christian (18-3) at 6 p.m. at Milton High School.
District 4 Class 4A girls runner-up Milton (12-13) will host District 11 runnerup Allentown Central Catholic (20-6) at 7:30 p.m.
District 4 Class 4A girls third-place Shamokin (19-6) will travel to District 2 champion Dunmore (23-1) on Wednesday as well.
The final girls basketball game on Wednesday comes in Class A. District 4 runner up Lourdes Regional (15-10) will host Schuylkill League rival Nativity BVM (9-16) — the District 11 runner-up. The Golden Girls beat the Red Raiders, 43-29, on Jan. 18.
The only boys game involving a local squad comes in Class 3A boys. District 4 Class 3A third-place Southern Columbia (15-10) travels to Wilkes-Barre to face District 2 champion Holy Redeemer (21-4).