Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.