Shade 46, Mount Calvary 38

Lourdes Regional 38, Nativity BVM 22

St. John Neumann 57, Weatherly 24

Christian Academy 55, High Point 33

Mountain View 49, Harrisburg Christian 33

Christian School of York 31, Jenkintown 19

Meadowbrook Christian 41, Harrisburg Academy 18

Union 47, Clarion 9

Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27

DuBois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21

Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40

Berlin Brothersvalley 46, North Clarion 22

Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43

Otto Eldred 57, Monessen 30

Second round

Wednesday

Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes Regional (19-7), at Cumberland Valley HS, 6 p.m.

St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. Christian Academy (18-6), at Blue Mountain HS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4), at Blue Mountain HS, 6 p.m.

Linville Hill (21-2) vs Meadowbrook Christian (20-2), at Cumberland Valley HS, 7:30 p.m.

Union (19-6) vs. Elk Co. Catholic (24-4), at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1), at Bald Eagle HS, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9), at Norwin HS, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto Eldred (24-2), at DuBois HS, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

TBA

Semfinals

Tuesday, March 21

TBA

Final

Friday, March 24

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, noon

Class 2A

First round

South Williamsport 64, Lancaster Mennonite 22

Faith Christian Academy 45, Belmont Charter 7

Montrose 46, Northwest 28

Marian Catholic 76, Mast II 9

Sacred Heart Academy 61, Penn Treaty 34

Line Mountain 56, Northern Lehigh 50

Millersburg 44, Tri-Valley 33

Homer Center 43, Chartiers Houstin 20

Shenango 50, Marion Center 43

Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40

Maplewood 65, Aliquippa 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Windber 33

Redbank 63, Serra Catholic 36

Bishop McCort 64, Freedom 56

Burgettstown 57, United 52, OT

Kennedy Catholic 77, Brentwood 20

Second round

Tuesday

South Williamsport (21-6) vs. Faith Christian Academy (20-6), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.

Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2), at Holy Redeemer HS, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) vs. Line Mountain (14-12), at Hamburg HS, 6 p.m.

Millersburg (19-8) vs. Homer Center (21-7), at Bald Eagle HS, 7 p.m.

Shenango (23-4) vs. Lakeview (19-7), at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.

Maplewood (21-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (22-5), at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

Redbank (26-1) vs. Bishop McCort (15-13), at Kiski Area HS, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown (21-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4), at New Castle HS, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 17

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, March 20

TBA

Final

Thursday, March 23

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

First round

Imhotep Charter 60, Pequea Valley 37

Dunmore 64, Bloomsburg 33

Columbia 55, Loyalsock 33

Lake-Lehman 62, Pen Argyl 35

Mount Carmel 46, Holy Redeemer 36

West Catholic 43, Palmerton 42

New Hope-Solebury 54, Masterman 24

Lancaster Catholic 68, Pickett Mastery Charter 11

River Valley 60, York Catholic 52

Laurel 57, Sharpsville 31

Shady Side Academy 54, Karns City 19

Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg Central 35

Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34

OLSH 60, Wilmington 42

Westmont Hilltop 48, Neshannock 42

Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57

Second round

Tuesday

Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3), at Freedom HS, 6 p.m.

Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman (24-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel (26-2) vs. West Catholic (13-12), at Manheim Township HS, 6 p.m.

New Hope-Solebury (18-7) vs. Lancaster Catholic (24-2), at Liberty HS, 6 p.m.

River Valley (26-2) vs. Laurel (24-3), at Armstrong HS, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (24-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (20-5), at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

Avonworth (20-5) vs. OLSH (20-7), at North Hills HS, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop (26-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (23-3), at Richland HS, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 27

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, March 20

TBA

Final

Thursday, March 23

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46

Audenried 59, Berks Catholic 54

Blackhawk 51, Warren 32

Camp Hill Trinity 46, Central Columbia 45

Delone Catholic 57, MaST Charter 27

Nazareth Academy 55, E&S Carver 25

Fairview 26, Beaver 23

Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42

Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44

Lansdale Catholic 64, Bishop McDevitt 52

Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35

Neumann-Goretti 66, North Schuylkill 63

North Catholic 70, Conneaut 44

Wyomissing 69, Parkway Center City 24

Harbor Creek 43, Quaker Valley 40

Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming Area 39

Second round

Wednesday

Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7), at Minersville HS, 7 p.m,

Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3), at Cedar Crest HS, 6 p.m.

Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12), at Easton MS, 6 p.m.

Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10), at Garden Spot HS, 5:30 p.m.

Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14), at Coatesville Area HS, 6 p.m.

Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3), at Westminster College, 6 p.m.

Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4), at Hampton HS, 5:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8), at North Allegheny HS, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

TBA

Final

Saturday, March 25

Semifinal winners, Giant Center, noon

Class 5A

First Round

Abington Heights 59, Archbishop Ryan 36

Bishop Shanahan 68, Bangor 36

Gwynedd Mercy 59, Freire Charter 34

Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44

Mars 49, York Suburban 40

Archbishop Wood 62, Mount St. Joseph 47

McKeesport 54, Northern 40

Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39

Penn-Trafford 40, Greencastle-Antrim 39

Pittston 51, Samuel Fels 18

Cathedral Prep 48, Trinity 30

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Upper Moreland 36

Villa Maria Academy 42, Scranton 32

West Chester Rustin 62, Susquehannock 34

South Fayette 73, West York 33

Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44 (OT)

Second round

Wednesday

West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m,

Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8), at Pottstown HS, 6 p.m.

Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5), at Bensalem HS, 7:30 p.m,

Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5), at Norwin HS, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0), at Armstrong HS, 7:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8), at Sharon HS, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2), at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

TBA

Final

Saturday, March 25

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 6A

First round

Perkiomen Valley 57, Red Lion 43

Archbishop Carroll 50, Neshaminy 37

Springfield Delco 59, Central 41

Easton 55, Unionville 42

Abington 69, Wyoming Valley West 56

Spring-Ford 56, Dallastown 27

Cardinal O'Hara 50, Conestoga 32

Cedar Cliff 46, Garnet Valley 28

Upper Dublin 47, Liberty 36

Pennsburg 23, Nazareth 18

Upper St. Clair 56, McDowell 34

Norwin 34, Central Dauphin 19

Lebanon 48, Haverford 41

North Allegheny 78, Manheim Township 43

Mount Lebanon 58, Altoona 50

Second round

Tuesday

Perkiomen Valley (28-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (12-11), at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Delco (20-7) vs. Abington (22-5), at Plymouth Whitemash HS, 7:30 p.m.

Easton (28-1) vs. Central York (24-4), at Governor Mifflin IS, 6 p.m.

Spring-Ford (25-5) vs. Cardinal O'Hara (21-5), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10), at Governor Mifflin IS, 7:30 p.m.

Pennsbury (21-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (22-3), at Chambersburg HS, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin (22-4) vs. Lebanon (27-2), at Bald Eagle HS, 5:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (21-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-8), at North Hills HS, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 17

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, March 20

TBA

Final

Friday, March 24

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Class A

First round

Cameron County 50, Portage 28

City School 60, Bethlehem Christian 36

Linville Hill Christian 74, North Penn-Liberty 39

Northumberland Christian 73, Forest City 61

Mount Calvary 76, Notre Dame ES 73

Chester Charter Academy 58, Lancaster Country Day 44

Philmont Christian 46, Greenwood 45

LaAcademia 69, Berlin Brothersvalley 33

Imani Christian 78, Clarion 43

Union 64, Turkeyfoot Valley 28

Harmony 70, DuBois Central Catholic 58

Farrell 75, Geibel Catholic 62

Union 65, Kennedy Catholic 45

Carlynton 63, Southern Fulton 35

Elk County Catholic 67, Neighborhood Academy 47

Second round

Tuesday

Linville Hill Christian (22-0) vs. City School (23-3), at Pottstown HS, 6 p.m.

Northumberland Christian (19-5) vs. Chester Charter Academy (20-5), at Hamburg HS, 7:30 p.m,

Mount Calvary (21-8) vs. PhilMont Christian (19-9), at Coatesville HS, 6 p.m.

LaAcademia (13-11) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2), at Chambersburg HS, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian (19-6) vs. Union-Rimersburg (15-12), at Kiski Area HS, 7:30 p.m.,

Harmony (23-3) vs. Farrell (21-4), at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County (18-8) vs. Union (23-3), at Brookville HS, 7 p.m,.

Carlynton (18-7) vs. Elk County Catholic (26-2), at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 17

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, March 20

TBA

Final

Thursday, March 23

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Aliquippa 65, Karns City 33

Dock Mennonite 59, Anttietam 40

Bishop Canevin 70, Clarion Limestone 67

West Branch 67, Cambridge Springs 39

Erie First Christian 57, Clairton 37

Constitution 63, Delaware County Christian 53

Eden Christian 58, Conemaugh Township 50

Otto Eldred 66, Greensburg C.C. 54

Lancaster Mennonite 62, St. John Neumann 61

Mahanoy Area 62, Northwest 53

Northgate 67, McConnellsburg 42

Holy Cross 47, Minersville 32

Muncy 73, Mt. Union 58

Sankofa Freedom 65, Tri-Valley 59

Serra Catholic 75, United 62

Mercer 63, Southern Huntingdon 42

Second round

Wednesday

Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5), at Hazleton HS, 7 p.m.

Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2), at Bensalem HS, 6 p.m.

Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8), at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6), at Hollidaysburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8), at Armstrong HS, 6 p.m.

Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6), at Hampton HS, 7 p.m.

Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7), at Sharon HS, 6 p.m,

Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11), at DuBous HS, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

TBA

Final

Friday, March 21

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Devon Prep 77, Saucon Valley 50

Loyalsock Township 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 57

Mid Valley 62, Troy 42

Neshannock 61, Oil City 59

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65

OLSH 71, Westmont-Hilltop 69 (OT)

MCS 82, Palmerton 71

Deer Lakes 75, Seneca 34

Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43

Franklin 75, Shady Side Academy 43

Holy Redeemer 74, SLA Beeber 71

Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60

Executive Education 69, String Theory 49

Camp Hill Trinity 72, Vaux Big Picture 45

West Catholic 79, Columbia 43

Penn Cambria 61, Yough 53

Second round

Wednesday

West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2), at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 7:30 p.m.

North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4), at Shamokin HS, 7 p.m.

Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12), at Easton MS, 7:30 p.m.

MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3), at Garden Spot HS, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10), at North Allegheny HS, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4), at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11), at Altoona HS, 7 p.m.

Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2), at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

TBA

Final

Saturday, March 25

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Allentown Central Catholic 78, E&S Carver 46

Littlestown 64, Lewisburg 23

Bethlehem Catholic 43, Nanticoke 39

Scranton Prep 62, Octorara 53

Valley View 53, Shamokin 39

Neumann Goretti 57, Middletown 42

Bishop Shanahan 61, Audenried 56, OT

Cardinal O'Hara 62, Fleetwood 60

Overbrook 76, Blue Moountain 58

Eastern York 56, Danville 52

Uniontown 81, Berks Catholic 69

North Catholic 89, Hickory 65

Lincoln Park 80, South Allegheny 63

Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67

Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59

Hampton 61, Grove City 44

Second round

Tuesday

Neumann-Goretti (23-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8), at Pottstown HS, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs. Scranton Prep (17-9), at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 7:30 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic (21-8) vs. Cardinal O'Hara (18-8), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Overbrook (14-13) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Coatesville HS, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown (21-5) vs. Littlestown (21-6), at Bedford HS, 7 p.m.

Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7), at Central Mountain HS, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park (26-1) vs. Highlands (22-5), at North Allegheny HS, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (23-3) vs. Hampton (24-3), at Norwin HS, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 17

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, March 20

TBA

Final

Thursday, March 23

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Pocono Mountain West 73, Chichester 67

Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Central Mountain 56

Abington Heights 67, Murrell Dobbins 56

West Chester East 52, East Stroudsburg South 47

West Philadelphia 54, West Scranton 50

Radnor 70, Warwick 59

Archbishop Ryan 83, West Chester Rustin 56

Muhlenberg 64, Unionville 54

Imhotep Charter 85, Holy Ghost Prep 52

Exeter 62, Fox Chapel 57

Mechanicsburg 56, North Hills 52

Peters Township 60, Milton Hershey 53

Cathedral Prep 47, South Fayette 45

Hershey 56, Gateway 55

Penn Hills 53, DuBous 20

Second round

Tuesday

Radnor (28-0) vs. West Philadelphia (16-11), at Bensalem HS, 5:30 p.m.

Archbishop Ryan (15-10) vs. West Chester East (19-8), at Bensalem HS, 7:30 p.m.

Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6), at Hazleton HS, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-3), at Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.

Exeter (24-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-8), at Manheim Township HS, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township (23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7) at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (22-3) vs. Mars (17-10), at Westminster College, 6 p.m.

Hershey (20-7) vs. Penn Hills (22-3), at Altoona HS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 17

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, March 20

TBA

Final

Friday, March 21

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 6A

First round

Upper Darby 66, Bethlehem Liberty 64 (2OT)

Archbishop Wood 61, CB East 37

North Penn 64, Central 52

Central Catholic 50, Wilson 28

Chambersburg 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56

Coatesville 68, Scranton 58

Landisville Hempfield 62, Emmaus 59

New Castle 60, Erie 50

Garnet Valley 46, Cumberland Valley 45

Reading 74, Haverford 43

Roman Catholic 70, Perkiomen Valley 31

Spring-Ford 56, Central York 46

State College 72, Upper St. Clair 42

Downingtown West 64, Waynesboro 60

Parkland 56, WC Henderson 39

Lower Merion 65, Williamsport 58

Second round

Wednesday

Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8), at Cedar Crest HS, 7:30 p.m.

North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9) at Pottstown HS, 7:30 p.m.

Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.

Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3), at Archbishop Ryan HS, 7 p.m.

Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8), at Coatesville HS, 7:30 p.m.

Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3), at Bald Eagles HS, 5:30 p.m.

Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2), at Central Cambria HS, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

TBA

Final

Saturday, March 25

Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

