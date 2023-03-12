BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
PIAA PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
Class A
First round
Shade 46, Mount Calvary 38
Lourdes Regional 38, Nativity BVM 22
St. John Neumann 57, Weatherly 24
Christian Academy 55, High Point 33
Mountain View 49, Harrisburg Christian 33
Christian School of York 31, Jenkintown 19
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Harrisburg Academy 18
Union 47, Clarion 9
Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27
DuBois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21
Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40
Berlin Brothersvalley 46, North Clarion 22
Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43
Otto Eldred 57, Monessen 30
Second round
Wednesday
Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes Regional (19-7), at Cumberland Valley HS, 6 p.m.
St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. Christian Academy (18-6), at Blue Mountain HS, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4), at Blue Mountain HS, 6 p.m.
Linville Hill (21-2) vs Meadowbrook Christian (20-2), at Cumberland Valley HS, 7:30 p.m.
Union (19-6) vs. Elk Co. Catholic (24-4), at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1), at Bald Eagle HS, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9), at Norwin HS, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto Eldred (24-2), at DuBois HS, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 18
TBA
Semfinals
Tuesday, March 21
TBA
Final
Friday, March 24
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, noon
Class 2A
First round
South Williamsport 64, Lancaster Mennonite 22
Faith Christian Academy 45, Belmont Charter 7
Montrose 46, Northwest 28
Marian Catholic 76, Mast II 9
Sacred Heart Academy 61, Penn Treaty 34
Line Mountain 56, Northern Lehigh 50
Millersburg 44, Tri-Valley 33
Homer Center 43, Chartiers Houstin 20
Shenango 50, Marion Center 43
Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40
Maplewood 65, Aliquippa 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Windber 33
Redbank 63, Serra Catholic 36
Bishop McCort 64, Freedom 56
Burgettstown 57, United 52, OT
Kennedy Catholic 77, Brentwood 20
Second round
Tuesday
South Williamsport (21-6) vs. Faith Christian Academy (20-6), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.
Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2), at Holy Redeemer HS, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) vs. Line Mountain (14-12), at Hamburg HS, 6 p.m.
Millersburg (19-8) vs. Homer Center (21-7), at Bald Eagle HS, 7 p.m.
Shenango (23-4) vs. Lakeview (19-7), at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.
Maplewood (21-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (22-5), at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.
Redbank (26-1) vs. Bishop McCort (15-13), at Kiski Area HS, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown (21-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4), at New Castle HS, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 17
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, March 20
TBA
Final
Thursday, March 23
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
First round
Imhotep Charter 60, Pequea Valley 37
Dunmore 64, Bloomsburg 33
Columbia 55, Loyalsock 33
Lake-Lehman 62, Pen Argyl 35
Mount Carmel 46, Holy Redeemer 36
West Catholic 43, Palmerton 42
New Hope-Solebury 54, Masterman 24
Lancaster Catholic 68, Pickett Mastery Charter 11
River Valley 60, York Catholic 52
Laurel 57, Sharpsville 31
Shady Side Academy 54, Karns City 19
Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg Central 35
Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34
OLSH 60, Wilmington 42
Westmont Hilltop 48, Neshannock 42
Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57
Second round
Tuesday
Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3), at Freedom HS, 6 p.m.
Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman (24-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel (26-2) vs. West Catholic (13-12), at Manheim Township HS, 6 p.m.
New Hope-Solebury (18-7) vs. Lancaster Catholic (24-2), at Liberty HS, 6 p.m.
River Valley (26-2) vs. Laurel (24-3), at Armstrong HS, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (24-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (20-5), at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
Avonworth (20-5) vs. OLSH (20-7), at North Hills HS, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop (26-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (23-3), at Richland HS, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 27
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, March 20
TBA
Final
Thursday, March 23
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46
Audenried 59, Berks Catholic 54
Blackhawk 51, Warren 32
Camp Hill Trinity 46, Central Columbia 45
Delone Catholic 57, MaST Charter 27
Nazareth Academy 55, E&S Carver 25
Fairview 26, Beaver 23
Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42
Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44
Lansdale Catholic 64, Bishop McDevitt 52
Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35
Neumann-Goretti 66, North Schuylkill 63
North Catholic 70, Conneaut 44
Wyomissing 69, Parkway Center City 24
Harbor Creek 43, Quaker Valley 40
Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming Area 39
Second round
Wednesday
Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7), at Minersville HS, 7 p.m,
Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3), at Cedar Crest HS, 6 p.m.
Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12), at Easton MS, 6 p.m.
Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10), at Garden Spot HS, 5:30 p.m.
Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14), at Coatesville Area HS, 6 p.m.
Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3), at Westminster College, 6 p.m.
Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4), at Hampton HS, 5:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8), at North Allegheny HS, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 18
TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
TBA
Final
Saturday, March 25
Semifinal winners, Giant Center, noon
Class 5A
First Round
Abington Heights 59, Archbishop Ryan 36
Bishop Shanahan 68, Bangor 36
Gwynedd Mercy 59, Freire Charter 34
Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44
Mars 49, York Suburban 40
Archbishop Wood 62, Mount St. Joseph 47
McKeesport 54, Northern 40
Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39
Penn-Trafford 40, Greencastle-Antrim 39
Pittston 51, Samuel Fels 18
Cathedral Prep 48, Trinity 30
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Upper Moreland 36
Villa Maria Academy 42, Scranton 32
West Chester Rustin 62, Susquehannock 34
South Fayette 73, West York 33
Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44 (OT)
Second round
Wednesday
West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m,
Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8), at Pottstown HS, 6 p.m.
Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5), at Bensalem HS, 7:30 p.m,
Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5), at Norwin HS, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0), at Armstrong HS, 7:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8), at Sharon HS, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2), at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 18
TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
TBA
Final
Saturday, March 25
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 6A
First round
Perkiomen Valley 57, Red Lion 43
Archbishop Carroll 50, Neshaminy 37
Springfield Delco 59, Central 41
Easton 55, Unionville 42
Abington 69, Wyoming Valley West 56
Spring-Ford 56, Dallastown 27
Cardinal O'Hara 50, Conestoga 32
Cedar Cliff 46, Garnet Valley 28
Upper Dublin 47, Liberty 36
Pennsburg 23, Nazareth 18
Upper St. Clair 56, McDowell 34
Norwin 34, Central Dauphin 19
Lebanon 48, Haverford 41
North Allegheny 78, Manheim Township 43
Mount Lebanon 58, Altoona 50
Second round
Tuesday
Perkiomen Valley (28-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (12-11), at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Delco (20-7) vs. Abington (22-5), at Plymouth Whitemash HS, 7:30 p.m.
Easton (28-1) vs. Central York (24-4), at Governor Mifflin IS, 6 p.m.
Spring-Ford (25-5) vs. Cardinal O'Hara (21-5), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10), at Governor Mifflin IS, 7:30 p.m.
Pennsbury (21-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (22-3), at Chambersburg HS, 5:30 p.m.
Norwin (22-4) vs. Lebanon (27-2), at Bald Eagle HS, 5:30 p.m.
North Allegheny (21-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-8), at North Hills HS, 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 17
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, March 20
TBA
Final
Friday, March 24
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Class A
First round
Cameron County 50, Portage 28
City School 60, Bethlehem Christian 36
Linville Hill Christian 74, North Penn-Liberty 39
Northumberland Christian 73, Forest City 61
Mount Calvary 76, Notre Dame ES 73
Chester Charter Academy 58, Lancaster Country Day 44
Philmont Christian 46, Greenwood 45
LaAcademia 69, Berlin Brothersvalley 33
Imani Christian 78, Clarion 43
Union 64, Turkeyfoot Valley 28
Harmony 70, DuBois Central Catholic 58
Farrell 75, Geibel Catholic 62
Cameron County 50, Portage 28
Union 65, Kennedy Catholic 45
Carlynton 63, Southern Fulton 35
Elk County Catholic 67, Neighborhood Academy 47
Second round
Tuesday
Linville Hill Christian (22-0) vs. City School (23-3), at Pottstown HS, 6 p.m.
Northumberland Christian (19-5) vs. Chester Charter Academy (20-5), at Hamburg HS, 7:30 p.m,
Mount Calvary (21-8) vs. PhilMont Christian (19-9), at Coatesville HS, 6 p.m.
LaAcademia (13-11) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2), at Chambersburg HS, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian (19-6) vs. Union-Rimersburg (15-12), at Kiski Area HS, 7:30 p.m.,
Harmony (23-3) vs. Farrell (21-4), at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County (18-8) vs. Union (23-3), at Brookville HS, 7 p.m,.
Carlynton (18-7) vs. Elk County Catholic (26-2), at Clarion University, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 17
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, March 20
TBA
Final
Thursday, March 23
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Aliquippa 65, Karns City 33
Dock Mennonite 59, Anttietam 40
Bishop Canevin 70, Clarion Limestone 67
West Branch 67, Cambridge Springs 39
Erie First Christian 57, Clairton 37
Constitution 63, Delaware County Christian 53
Eden Christian 58, Conemaugh Township 50
Otto Eldred 66, Greensburg C.C. 54
Lancaster Mennonite 62, St. John Neumann 61
Mahanoy Area 62, Northwest 53
Northgate 67, McConnellsburg 42
Holy Cross 47, Minersville 32
Muncy 73, Mt. Union 58
Sankofa Freedom 65, Tri-Valley 59
Serra Catholic 75, United 62
Mercer 63, Southern Huntingdon 42
Second round
Wednesday
Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5), at Hazleton HS, 7 p.m.
Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2), at Bensalem HS, 6 p.m.
Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8), at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 6 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6), at Hollidaysburg Christian, 6 p.m.
Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8), at Armstrong HS, 6 p.m.
Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6), at Hampton HS, 7 p.m.
Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7), at Sharon HS, 6 p.m,
Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11), at DuBous HS, 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 18
TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
TBA
Final
Friday, March 21
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Devon Prep 77, Saucon Valley 50
Loyalsock Township 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 57
Mid Valley 62, Troy 42
Neshannock 61, Oil City 59
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65
OLSH 71, Westmont-Hilltop 69 (OT)
MCS 82, Palmerton 71
Deer Lakes 75, Seneca 34
Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43
Franklin 75, Shady Side Academy 43
Holy Redeemer 74, SLA Beeber 71
Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60
Executive Education 69, String Theory 49
Camp Hill Trinity 72, Vaux Big Picture 45
West Catholic 79, Columbia 43
Penn Cambria 61, Yough 53
Second round
Wednesday
West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2), at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 7:30 p.m.
North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4), at Shamokin HS, 7 p.m.
Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12), at Easton MS, 7:30 p.m.
MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3), at Garden Spot HS, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10), at North Allegheny HS, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4), at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11), at Altoona HS, 7 p.m.
Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2), at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 18
TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
TBA
Final
Saturday, March 25
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Allentown Central Catholic 78, E&S Carver 46
Littlestown 64, Lewisburg 23
Bethlehem Catholic 43, Nanticoke 39
Scranton Prep 62, Octorara 53
Valley View 53, Shamokin 39
Neumann Goretti 57, Middletown 42
Bishop Shanahan 61, Audenried 56, OT
Cardinal O'Hara 62, Fleetwood 60
Overbrook 76, Blue Moountain 58
Eastern York 56, Danville 52
Uniontown 81, Berks Catholic 69
North Catholic 89, Hickory 65
Lincoln Park 80, South Allegheny 63
Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67
Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59
Hampton 61, Grove City 44
Second round
Tuesday
Neumann-Goretti (23-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8), at Pottstown HS, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs. Scranton Prep (17-9), at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 7:30 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic (21-8) vs. Cardinal O'Hara (18-8), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Overbrook (14-13) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Coatesville HS, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown (21-5) vs. Littlestown (21-6), at Bedford HS, 7 p.m.
Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7), at Central Mountain HS, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park (26-1) vs. Highlands (22-5), at North Allegheny HS, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (23-3) vs. Hampton (24-3), at Norwin HS, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 17
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, March 20
TBA
Final
Thursday, March 23
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Pocono Mountain West 73, Chichester 67
Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Central Mountain 56
Abington Heights 67, Murrell Dobbins 56
West Chester East 52, East Stroudsburg South 47
West Philadelphia 54, West Scranton 50
Radnor 70, Warwick 59
Archbishop Ryan 83, West Chester Rustin 56
Muhlenberg 64, Unionville 54
Imhotep Charter 85, Holy Ghost Prep 52
Exeter 62, Fox Chapel 57
Mechanicsburg 56, North Hills 52
Peters Township 60, Milton Hershey 53
Cathedral Prep 47, South Fayette 45
Hershey 56, Gateway 55
Penn Hills 53, DuBous 20
Second round
Tuesday
Radnor (28-0) vs. West Philadelphia (16-11), at Bensalem HS, 5:30 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan (15-10) vs. West Chester East (19-8), at Bensalem HS, 7:30 p.m.
Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6), at Hazleton HS, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-3), at Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.
Exeter (24-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-8), at Manheim Township HS, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township (23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7) at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (22-3) vs. Mars (17-10), at Westminster College, 6 p.m.
Hershey (20-7) vs. Penn Hills (22-3), at Altoona HS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 17
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, March 20
TBA
Final
Friday, March 21
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 6A
First round
Upper Darby 66, Bethlehem Liberty 64 (2OT)
Archbishop Wood 61, CB East 37
North Penn 64, Central 52
Central Catholic 50, Wilson 28
Chambersburg 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56
Coatesville 68, Scranton 58
Landisville Hempfield 62, Emmaus 59
New Castle 60, Erie 50
Garnet Valley 46, Cumberland Valley 45
Reading 74, Haverford 43
Roman Catholic 70, Perkiomen Valley 31
Spring-Ford 56, Central York 46
State College 72, Upper St. Clair 42
Downingtown West 64, Waynesboro 60
Parkland 56, WC Henderson 39
Lower Merion 65, Williamsport 58
Second round
Wednesday
Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8), at Cedar Crest HS, 7:30 p.m.
North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9) at Pottstown HS, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3), at Archbishop Ryan HS, 7 p.m.
Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8), at Coatesville HS, 7:30 p.m.
Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3), at Bald Eagles HS, 5:30 p.m.
Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2), at Central Cambria HS, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 18
TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
TBA
Final
Saturday, March 25
Semifinal winners, at Giant Center, 8 p.m.