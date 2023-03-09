HERSHEY — All good things must come to an end.
That’s true for the high school career of Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner, who lost both of his matches on the first day of the state championship on Thursday.
During his four-year career, Gessner amassed a 97-39 record and three sectional championships. After wrestling at 106 during his first three years, Gessner moved up to 114 for his senior season and won second at districts and third at regionals.
Shupp, Weidner end seasons
Besides Gessner, two other 2A Valley wrestlers saw their seasons come to a close on Thursday. Warrior Run’s Cole Shupp (172) and Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner (215) were both eliminated after the first day of action.
In his first appearance at states, Shupp lost both of his matches via pin. Shupp posted a 32-18 record on the season, which included second-place finishes at sectionals, districts and regionals.
“Shupp was pushing pace in that last match, got stepped over in a position where he was trying for a takedown to get back in the match,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “Certainly not lack of effort, but certainly a learning experience.”
After dropping an 8-2 decision to Christian McChesney (Greensburg-Salem) in the preliminary round, Weidner was pinned by Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry in the consolation bracket to end his season. Weidner posted a 29-9 record. After winning the gold medal at the District 4 South Sectional, Weidner followed that up with third- and fourth-place finishes at districts and regionals, respectively.
Both Shupp and Weidner completed their junior seasons.
Chiesa makes history
Even though girls wrestling just crossed the 100-team threshold to be sanctioned by the PIAA, Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa is hanging tough with the boys after the first day of 2A action at Hershey.
Chiesa officially became the first female to wrestle at the state championship after her two bouts on Thursday. Competing at 107, Chiesa lost to Antonio Boni in a 6-5 decision. Chiesa was down 4-1 after the first period, but used a pair of reversals in the second period to make things more interesting.
Chiesa moved on to Day 2 after defeating Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriaty in an 8-5 decision. Chiesa was down 5-2 entering the third period, but used two near-falls and a reversal to stay alive. Chiesa will take on Caleb Hummel of Philipsburg-Osceola in the second round of consolations.
State place-winners upset
Thursday’s action featured a couple of upsets with a pair of state place-winners going down in the first round.
In the 2A tournament, returning state place-winner Cole Householder of Brookville fell to Montoursville’s David Kennedy in the first round in a 7-5 decision at the 127-pound class in 2A. Kennedy went out to a 5-0 lead early thanks to a takedown, near fall and an escape. Householder scored all five of his points in the third period, but his comeback attempt came up short.
Householder remained in contention after earning an 11-3 major decision against Anthony Orlandini, Montour, in the consolation bracket. Householder will take on Pen Argyl’s Collin Ramsay in the second round of consolations today.
Householder finished seventh at states last year and is the 10th ranked wrestler at 127 according to PA Power Wrestling.
In 3A, Altoona’s Luke Sipes, another reigning state place-winner, fell to Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, in a 3-1 decision at 152. Sipes is ranked No. 5 in the state and finished fifth at Hershey last year.
Sipes will take on Brian Head, Abington Heights, in the second round of consolations.