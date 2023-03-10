HERSHEY — Three Valley wrestlers made the trip to the Giant Center in the 2A tournament at 127 and all three were knocked out of the tournament on Friday.
Matthew Smith (Midd-West), Nolan Baumert (Line Mountain) and Tyler Ulrich (Warrior Run) were all eliminated after losing their matches in the blood round.
Smith dropped a 5-1 decision to Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (Bermudian Springs) after giving up a takedown and a nearfall in the third period. Smith ends his sophomore campaign with a 35-8 record and gold medals at sectionals, districts and regionals.
Baumert lost a 14-0 major decision to Steven Harris (Conwell-Egan) to end his season. Baumert ended with a 31-13record this year, which included a third-place finish at districts and a fourth-place finish at regionals. Baumert was also a runner-up at the South Sectional.
Ulrich fell to Kobi Burkett (Chesnut Ridge) in a 5-2 decision to end his freshman year. Ulrich went 39-11 this season, which included a Central Sectional championship. Ulrich also earned second at districts and third at regionals.
“He had 39 wins,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “If we go down through our all-time career, before last year that would’ve tied our most wins in school history. He had 39 wins as a freshman. Coming down here winning a match, putting himself in a position to wrestle a good kid and advance on, he got a win. He wrestled hard down here. He got some valuable experience. I noticed he looks back at that. It’s gonna push him through the summer with his training, so it’s a positive thing.”
Smith, Baumert and Ulrich all made their first appearances at Hershey this year.
Milton, Lewisburg end seasons
Three more Valley wrestlers were eliminated after Friday’s action.
Both of Milton’s wrestlers, Alex Hoffman (160) and Cale Bastian (189) were knocked out of their respective brackets early on Day 2. Hoffman dropped a 4-3 decision to Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh) in the blood round. Hoffman earned a takedown to tie the match at 3, but gave up an escape that ended up being the difference.
Hoffman ended his junior season with a 33-10 record with gold medals at sectionals and districts. Hoffman was also a runner-up at regionals.
Bastian ended his season after he was pinned by Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) in 3:50. Bastian went 31-16 this season.
Lewisburg’s last wrestler at states, Chase Wenrich (160), was also eliminated. Wenrich got pinned by Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) in 3:47. Wenrich concluded his sophomore year with a 29-14 record and second-place finishes at sectionals and districts. Wenrich also earned third place at regionals.
Chiesa eliminated
Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa, the first-ever female to compete in the state tournament, was eliminated on Friday.
After earning a 4-2 decision against Caleb Hummel (Philipsburg-Osceola), Chiesa dropped an 11-5 decision to Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) in third round of consolations. Chiesa received a round of applause following her match against Wenner.
More upsets
After Thursday’s matches featured a couple of surprises, the upsets didn’t stop on Friday.
After dropping his first-round match on Thursday, Brookville’s Cole Householder (127) was knocked out of the 2A tournament in a blood-round loss on Friday. Collin Ramsey (Pen Argyl) eliminated Householder with a 12-3 major decision. Householder was a returning state place-winner after finishing seventh at Hershey last year.
In 3A, Carson Wagner (Northampton) took down a reigning state runner-up in Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe) in a 7-5 decision in the 114 quarterfinals. The match was tied until Wagner earned a takedown with 29 seconds left in the third period to seal it. Wagner will look to continue his run in the semifinals today against Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township).
In the 121 bracket, Marco Tocci (Warwick) upended second-ranked Christian Horvath (Freedom) in a 9-7 decision in the quarterfinals. Tocci will take on Williamsport standout and Penn State recruit Cael Nasdeo in the semifinals today.