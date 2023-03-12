HERSHEY — The Warrior Run wrestling program has a ton to build off of following a successful 2022-23 season.
Not only did it send five wrestlers to the PIAA championships, but Reagan and Cameron Milheim became the first Warrior Run duo to reach the state finals since 1974.
Both Reagan and Cameron Milheim ended their seasons with silver medals. Since Reagan is a freshman and Cameron a sophomore, they'll have a couple more opportunities to make it to the top spot of the podium.
"I feel like I'm more of a cheerleader in the corner or a spectator," said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. "I just get a front-row view of them. They're so confident in what they do and they're so well-grounded in what they do. It's very little on my end on what I'm doing, just watching and trying to encourage from the corner, but it's awesome to watch them."
The Defenders scored 63 points in the Class 2A team competition for a fifth-place finish. Only Faith Christian (151), Notre Dame-Green Pond (101), Bishop McDevitt (71) and Montgomery (64) finished higher.
As a team, the Defenders posted a 20-3 record. Their only losses came against Benton, Fort LeBoeuf and Brookville. The losses to Fort LeBoeuf and Brookville occurred at the PIAA Class 2A Duals at Hershey last month.
The Defenders won the team competitions at the Central Sectional and the District 4 Championship. The Defenders also posted a third-finish at the Northeast Regional.
Wirnsberger makes history
Meadowbrook Christian's Max Wirnsberger became just the second wrestler in school history to medal at the state tournament. Wirnsberger joined his brother, Cade, on that list, after finishing seventh place on Saturday. Cade Wirnsberger has three state medals himself. He will wrestle at Bucknell next, where their father Dan is the head coach.
Max Wirnsberger is the first freshman from Meadowbrook Christian to earn a medal. Cade didn't appear on the podium until his sophomore season in 2021.
Chiesa keeps it rolling
Fresh off of her appearance at the boys' tournament, Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa got a gold medal in the girls state championship at Central Dauphin High School on Sunday.
Wrestling in the 118-pound bracket, Chiesa defeated Savannah Witt (Palisades) in a pin in 4:51 during the final.
Chiesa won two matches at Hershey before being eliminated in the blood round on Friday.
Notable champs from Day 3
Across both 2A and 3A, 26 wrestlers won gold medals on Saturday. One of the 3A winners was Williamsport's Cael Nasdeo at 121. In the championship bout, Nasdeo defeated Mason Ziegler (Quakertown) in a 4-0 decision in what was his closest match of the tournament. After winning his first two matches via a pin and major decision, Nasdeo defeated Marco Tocci (Warwick) in a 7-1 decision in the semifinals on Friday.
Nasdeo ended his career as a three-time state medalist, but Saturday was the first time he won first place. Nasdeo became Williamsport's first state champion since 1990. Nasdeo will wrestle at Penn State next year.
Another District 4 wrestler, Muncy's Austin Johnson, won the state championship at 215 in the 2A tournament for his first gold medal. Johnson defeated Brenan Morgan (Central Valley) in a 10-7 decision in the final. Johnson finished 39-0 this year.
Johnson, a sophomore, now has two state medals. Last season, Johnson earned second place while competing in the heavyweight bracket.