HERSHEY — For being Giant Center rookies, the brothers Milheim did quite well for themselves in Thursday’s first round of the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships.
Kaden, a junior, and his brother, Cameron, a freshman, made their state tournament debuts by winning their first-round matches and moved to today’s quarterfinals, two wins away from a berth in the finals. The two Defenders join 13 other Valley wrestlers who are still alive in the state tournament.
Kaden dominated senior Dillon Reinert, of Brandywine Heights, before pinning the South Regional third-place finisher in 5 minutes 44 seconds in their 126-pound match.
Cameron overcame a penalty call for an illegal hold early in the match, and prevailed in a 3-2 decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Bryson Vaughn at 138 pounds.
Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said he knew Cameron would not get nervous because he has wrestled in a lot of big tournaments, with larger crowds.
“I just pushed pace the whole match,” Cameron Milheim said. “He just wanted to slow down my offensive attack, but I came out on top so that’s all that matters.
“Every match is tough, making it to the next round is huge.”
For Kaden, Betz said: ‘‘It was not as much about nerves as it was about the level of excitement of finally getting here.
“This has been three years building for him, not getting here the last two years. I think he pushed pace the whole time and if you look at the bracket, there’s four District 4 guys in the quarterfinals and it shows you the level of competition they’ve had each week.”
Kaden Milheim (41-6) dominated with a takedown and three-point nearfall in the first period en route to a pin in 4:54. He next wrestles Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover (33-6).
Kaden Milheim said he wasn’t planning to pin Reinert.
“I was just working on top trying to score points and the opportunity was there,” he said.
The Milheims were among nine Valley wrestlers to advance to the quarterfinals by opening with first-round wins. The quarterfinals and second-round consolations begin at 9 this morning.
The other quarterfinalists are Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia (172) and Mason Barvitskie (132), Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes (215), Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich (285), Midd-West’s Conner Heckman (132), Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger and Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (145).
Wagner (33-4) defeated Noah Teeter, a senior from Forest Hill 4-0.
Now in his fourth state tournament, and having finished fifth last year, Wagner said there were no nerves this time.
“I was just looking to go out there and have fun, and let it fly,” Wagner said.
He rode out Teeter the whole second period, and was starting to turn him before the period ended.
“I was riding on top and was beginning to break him,” he said.
His next opponent is Hickory senior Carter Gill (36-5), the Northwest champion.
“He’s a good opponent. He’s been here every year as well. I am going to have get to my attacks and score points anywhere I can. It should be a fun match,” the senior said.
Ulrich (30-3) bounced back from a tough 3-2 loss in the regional final to Muncy’s Austin Johnson with a 13-1 major of Bedford senior Cooper Lingenfelter.
“The goal was just to win today, and then it’s three more (to win the title). I just keep telling myself, ‘Win and keep counting them down,’” Ulrich said.
His reward is a match with top-ranked Riley Robell, a Bishop McDevitt junior, who is 38-1.
He and Robell have met twice. Robell pinned him with an inside trip in last year’s state semifinals, and 1-0 this past summer in the national high school championships.
“I think this time it will be pretty close,” he said.
Barvitskie took a 4-1 decision over Faith Christian Academy’s Max Stein in his 132-pound first-round bout, and Garcia (172) continued his strong postseason with a pin in 1:45 over Berks Catholic’s Gabriel Davis.
“It was really important to get those two takedowns,” said Barvitskie. “He was a really tall kid (6-foot-2) and I wanted to stay away from him in the down positions as much as I could.”
Barvitskie (36-7) will take on Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman (38-6) the Southwest Regional champ, in this morning’s quarterfinals.
“He’s a pretty good kid but I’m pretty good, too,” Barvitskie said. “It should be a good match.”
Garcia (36-3) wasted no time with Davis in his first-round bout, taking the Berks Catholic wrestler to his back quickly and racking up an 8-0 lead before pinning him with 12 seconds left in the first period.
“Relentless is all I can say about Garrett,” Southern Columbia coach Kent Lane said. “To come here for the first time against a pretty good kid and just throw haymaker after haymaker at him was pretty impressive. He just suffocated him.”
Garcia added: “I kind of just wanted to get out there and show what I could do. As soon as I got the bar half (nelson) on him I knew I was going to break him sooner or later. My confidence is definitely up after the last two weeks (with titles at the district and regional meets). After every match, I talk with my dad (three-time state champion Mike) and my brothers (two-time state champ Gaige, and Gavin, a two-time place winner) about how I did and that helps.”
Garcia will wrestle Glendale senior Suds Dubler (37-3) in the quarterfinals.
Backes (215) defeated Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar, 6-2, to advance.
Backes (30-4) also got at it right away in his win over Bearjar, getting two takedowns in the first period and wrestling a smart bout the rest of the way.
The three-time state qualifier said his experience at the state championships is a big factor now that he is a senior.
“That’s definitely an advantage,” Backes said. “I was nowhere near as nervous as I was the last two years. You’ve always got to be aggressive.”
Bearjar was a lot taller than Backes but the Mount Carmel wrestler said he thought his quickness surprised the Forest Hills wrestler.
“I could get a little lower on him, and I think I was a little faster,” he said.
Heckman majored preliminary winner Ashley Sipes of Tyrone 12-2 in the first round. It was the Mustang senior’s 40th win of the season.
Wirnsberger (39-3) defeated Grove City freshman Cody Hamilton.
Still in the medal hunt
Danville’s Blake Sassaman (113), Mifflinburg’s Brady Struble (113), Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe (138), Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock (145), Selinsgrove’s Aiden Gaugler (152) and Mifflinburg’s Tory Bingaman (160) all went 1-1 on Friday, and are alive in the consolation bracket.
Biscoe (27-9) almost had a quick fall in his preliminary bout but was never able to get much offense going against Pierce (35-0) in the first round.
“Kole had a real good opening round win and that set the tone for the day for us,” said Lane. “He had a tough one against Pierce, who I think is a three-time place winner. Now he’s on the backside of the bracket and there’s some work to be done but I fully expect that he can be on the podium. He just has to take the consolations one round at a time.”
Leshock (33-12) dominated his preliminary bout against Wilson but was also up against it in his bout against Watson (39-0). Watson had a 5-0 lead after the first period before pinning the Line Mountain senior.
“He was a pretty strong kid,” Leshock said. “It was the first time I ever wrestled him, and I probably should have looked at some video of him, but I just wanted to go in without it. That probably made an impact. I definitely think I can still do good down here. I just have to step up my game a little and wrestle. I need to stop getting so nervous before the matches. If I can do that and just wrestle, I think I’ll be alright.”
Sassaman was topped in his first-round match, but took control early in his first consolation match. Sassaman jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods, and held on for a 7-0 win over United’s Gideon Bracken. Struble dominated James Walzer of Montour in a preliminary bout, winning by 15-0 technical fall, but was topped in the first round.
Gaugler lost his first-round match, but bounced back with an 11-2 major decision win to stay alive.
Bingaman was edged by 2-0 decision in the first round, and then won 5-2 in his consolation opener.
Both Jace Gessner (106) of Lewisburg and Gunner Treibley (285) of Meadowbrook Cristian were eliminated with two losses. Both are juniors.