The Daily Item
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) said again Friday afternoon that it is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the governor’s office in determining protocols to resume high school sports in the state.
The PIAA has set a date of July 1 for the resumption of school-affiliated activities.
However, when this week’s PDE guidelines for phased reopening of schools were released, school districts received no further direction from the PIAA on whether student-athletes could resume sports activities before the July 1 start of the 2020-2021 school year.
In a Friday press release, the PIAA noted the PDE specified that “guidance for organized school sports will be published separately.”
“We are optimistic that such guidelines will be issued in the near future,” the released stated.
In anticipation of the PIAA releasing those guidelines, the body encouraged schools to evaluate return-to-play policies that address pre-workout screenings; limitations on number of students participating together; sanitizing facilities; permitted types of physical activity; usage of athletic equipment; and individualized hydration.
The PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee also recommended that schools determine what at works best for their own school district rather than rely on a “one-size fits all approach” for the state.
“In anticipation of PDE guidance being issued soon, schools need to be assessing appropriate return to play protocols for them to open up their campuses,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.
Among a list of websites provided for districts to consult when determining guidelines, the National Federation of High Schools (https://nfhs.org) asserts sports such as football, wrestling and boys lacrosse wouldn’t be played until nearly all restrictions are lifted for the pandemic.
The NFHS also recommends that social distancing continue to be enforced on sidelines and in transportation to all events.