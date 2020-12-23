The Daily Item
The PIAA Board of Directors met on Tuesday to work on new return to play measures for winter sports after Governor Tom Wolf’s suspension ends on Jan. 4.
If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of 10 practices before a game is played. Those schools that completed a pre-season, including those that played on Dec. 7, must have four practices to resume play.
For those that need four practices to play, the first game day would be Friday, Jan. 8.
The 10 completed practices is instead of the 15 practices that need to completed during a normal winter sports season. The only Valley schools affected by the change would be Shikellamy, which had to shut down on Nov. 30, and East Juniata, which already planned to start practice on Jan. 4.
“The board felt it was important to establish a common theme for practices, where some school started, some did not, and some had a partial start,” PIAA president Frank Majikes said. “This will give member schools direction to return to competition on Jan. 4 per the Governor’s order.”
Virtual practices are not allowed, and a school may not shorten the days of practice before competition by hosting more than one practice per day.
The Board of Directors unanimously voted to postpone the team wrestling championship to a date to be determined, which will follow the individual championships. This schedule change is made to accommodate schools by expanding the number of weeks for competition in the regular season.
The PIAA expects that team wrestling could be held between March 13-27. Though March 27 is the final date for winter sports, Dr. Robert Lombardi, the PIAA director, said in his media availability that it could even pushed back to the Monday or Tuesday after the winter sports deadline.
The plan for PIAA swimming at Bucknell University is not yet determined. Bucknell hasn’t allowed the Lewisburg football team or the Lewisburg swim team to use its facilities during the pandemic, but the PIAA expects to meet with Bucknell in January to determine the viability of holding the PIAA swimming championships at Kinney Natatorium.
“We’ve had a some preliminary discussion about having the championships over two days, and having the diving on a separate day, maybe even a separate weekend all together,” PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said. “We’ll have to look at the schedule pretty closely once we know more from Bucknell if we can be there, or how many days we can be there, et cetera.
“I think the swimming championships could be done in two days.”
The PIAA fully expects to start back up on Jan. 4, and is adamant that the winter sports season won’t be pushed to the spring.
(The state government) used their best judgement to come up with that date (Jan. 4),” Lombardi said. “We are going to use that date as an anchor. If by chance that it moves, the plan becomes fluid. We’re hopeful that it starts on time. It gives schools the most optimum number of days (to play winter sports) without negatively impacting the spring.”