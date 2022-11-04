I have no major beef with the PIAA. I think they get an unfair rap at times.
However, it’s a collective that has a perception problem, and sometimes its decisions don’t seem to make much sense.
So Butler a Class 6A school in the WPIAL for all sports was struggling to compete in the suburban Pittsburgh district. It requested to become an auxiliary member of neighboring District 10.
Now both Districts 7 and 10 don’t do leagues per se. So when the new classifications come out every two years each classification is split into sections, and for the most part, you play teams your size or close to your size.
In its final three seasons in the WPIAL, Butler went a combined 3-27, and really struggled to get numbers out. It’s not like they are ripping up District 10, either. They’ve gone 4-6 in each of the last years.
One of the caveats for the Golden Tornadoes to move to District 10 in just football from the WPIAL was they weren’t to participate in the District 10 playoffs.
So Butler took advantage of the old adage that it’s easier to ask for forgiveness afterward than permission. The Golden Tornadoes played in the 2021 district playoffs, and the WPIAL wasn’t happy.
In a meeting last winter, Butler was reprimanded and told it couldn’t participate in any district playoffs this year. It’s a story that kind of slipped my mind until last week.
Butler sued to be allowed to play in the district playoffs, and won an injunction to play McDowell in a Class 6A Championship game tonight.
But in the immortal words of Lee Corso “not so fast my friend.”
On Monday, the PIAA filed an appeal to contest Butler playing in the District 10 playoffs, holding up Friday’s game. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday, and by about 7 p.m., it was official — Butler could play.
With District 10 in a subregional with the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) and District 6, there wasn’t much time for a game if they delayed the decision.
I’m left wondering why the PIAA would appeal. I saw some speculation that it would allow teams to go district shopping if they don’t like a possible draw for two years, like Mount Carmel deciding to qualify through District 11, because Southern Columbia was so strong in 2018 and 2019.
It’s a strange thought, and if it was possible, I find it hard to believe that an enterprising coach hadn’t figured something like this out before now.
I also can’t imagine any district allowing something like that to happen, and it reminds me of the Southern Columbia controversy in 2019, when coach Jim Roth changed his schedule around during the season to get the Tigers the best schedule possible.
It took the Heartland Athletic Conference a while to allow the Tigers to do it, and I felt it was a special circumstance during a special season, I couldn’t understand at the time why it was a big deal.
This is the same type of deal. It makes too much sense to be against it.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.