Even though fall sports have started everywhere around the state by this point — Line Mountain and the Upper Dauphin/Millersburg co-operative team play tonight, the last two teams to start — how the PIAA would handle the state playoffs was in limbo.
Things became a bit more clear after this week’s PIAA Board of Directors meeting — and it is really good news.
The PIAA will hold state championship football games Thanksgiving weekend.
Teams can play any amount of games — there isn’t minimum number to qualify for districts — which will help teams such as Line Mountain, who might have played just four games by the time the district playoffs would have to start.
District 4 met on Thursday to begin to outline a postseason plan, and I’m sure there will be many hard decisions. To end the state playoffs Nov. 27-28, the District 4 Class A and 4A champions would begin state play on the weekend of Oct. 30, while the 2A and 3A champs would play in states the first weekend of November.
That makes for some interesting choices, because the Heartland Athletic Conference put its crossover games on the last weekend of the season. Meaning if there are playoff games, that would put games such as the Mount Carmel-Shamokin Coal Bucket rivalry scheduled for that weekend in jeopardy.
And let’s pause for a moment to recognize the athletic directors, who have had an awful time over the last few months trying to please many masters.
All of the local sports schedules had to be recast right before the season started. Add the headache of spectator limits — and figuring out who does and does not get into games — and those men and women have had a lot of additional stress put upon them.
One of the other items passed by the PIAA Board of Directors — and this goes for all sports — is that teams would be allowed to continue playing regular-season fall sports until the state finals in football are completed. That means teams that are eliminated from the postseason can then make up any regular-season games.
So may I suggest going the old-school route, and maybe play the Coal Bucket game on Thanksgiving morning?
Most of the other fall sports’ state playoffs have been trimmed, as well. Golf will hold an 18-hole individual championship and an 18-hole team championship. Girls tennis is set for Halloween weekend. Cross-country will run the first weekend of November, while field hockey and soccer championships are set for Nov. 20.
And, again, all of those sports can continue to fill their schedules until the state football finals are played. That means girls tennis could compete for nearly a month after its state champions are decided.