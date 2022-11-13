The Daily Item
The PIAA announced the sites for Tuesday’s state soccer semifinals, involving local teams.
District 4 also released the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A football championships.
Lewisburg makes it fourth consecutive trip to the state final four in Class 2A boy soccer. The Green Dragons (20-1-1) face District 11 champion Northwestern Lehigh (24-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at North Schuylkill High School in Fountain Spring.
The winner will face the winner of District 3 runner-up Lancaster Catholic and District 10 champion Mercyhurst at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the state championship at Cumberland Valley Middle School.
In Class A girls soccer, Southern Columbia (16-6-1) and South Williamsport (19-4) will face off in a rematch of their District 4 championship battle at 6 p.m. at Milton High School. The Mounties won the the championship game, 3-2, at Danville on November third.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the Freedom Area and Greensburg Central Catholic at 10 a.m. on Friday at Cumberland Valley Middle School for the state title. The game is also a rematch. Freedom Area beat Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-3, in two overtimes on Halloween in the District 7 semifinals.
Both football championship games are set for 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Danville (11-0) will host Loyalsock (11-1) in the Class 3A championship. The Ironmen won the first matchup between the schools, 17-14, on Sept. 16.
Mount Carmel (12-0) will host Southern Columbia (9-3). It’s the sixth time in seven years the two have met in the championship game, but the first time it will take place at the Silver Bowl in that stretch. The Red Tornadoes won the first meeting, 35-21, on Oct. 14.