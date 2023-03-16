High School
PIAA Swimming and Diving
at Bucknell Univeristy
GIRLS
100 freestyle: 1. Lily King, Mount Pleasant, 48.93; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 49.53; 3. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 51.29; 4. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, 51.56; 5. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 51.71; 6. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 51.96; 7. Hannah Magdeburg, Blue Mountain, 52.08; 8. Haley Palmer, Cathedral Prep, 52.51.
500 freestyle: 1. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 4:55.48; 2. Lydia Gonzales, Dallas, 4:55.81; 3. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 5:00.88; 4. Mary Kate Kupsky, MMI Prep, 5:07.07; 5. Megan Smith, Nazareth, 5:11.64; 6. Paige McKim, Schuylkill Valley, 5:15.80; 7. Kate Rarrick, Bellefonte, 5:17.94; 8. Maddy McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 5:23.97.
100 backstroke: 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 51.61, PIAA Record; 2, Ella Menear, Mapletown, 53.88; 3. Lainey Sheets, Hampton, 56.29; 4. Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte, 57.50; 5. Kiersten O'Connor, Mount Pleasant, 57.79; 6. Maria Costa, Cathedral Prep, 57.80; 7. Sarajo Gardner, Mount Pleasant, 58.51; 8. Addison Elliott, Lancaster Catholic, 59.29.
100 breaststroke: 1. Peyton Scott, Indiana, 1:02.42; 2. Sue Bin Park, Lower Moreland, 1:03.04; 3. Giona Lavorini, Knoch, 1:03.12; 4. Brenna Ross, Danville, 1:03.75; 5. Molly Hubal, Valley View, 1:05.68; 6. Maggie Delaney, Penns Valley, 1:06.02; 7. Alyssa Kelly, Wyoming Seminary, 1:06.07; 8. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 1:06.71.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Pleasant, 3:31.57 (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Trinity Graft, Lily King); 2. Northgate 3:34.21; 3. Wyoming Seminary 3:37.14; 4. Quaker Valley, 3:38.06; 5. Gateway, 3:38.79; 6. Dallas, 3:39.41; 7. Kiski Area, 3:39.66; 8. York Suburban, 3:40.99.
Team scoring: 1. Mount Pleasant, 218.50; 2. Wyoming Seminary, 118; 3. Cathedral Prep, 116; 4. Northgate, 112; 5. Quaker Valley, 108;. 6. Dallas, 99; 7. Kiski Area, 89; 8. Blue Mountain, 86; 9. Danville, 81; 10. Schuylkill Valley, 78.
Swimmer of the meet: Leah Shackley, Bedford Area.
BOYS
100 freestyle: 1. Preston Kessler, Indiana, 44.54; 2. Will Cross, Springfield Township, 45.76; 3. 3. Maddoc Watkins, Dallas, 45.79; 4. 4. Noah Powers, Blue Mountain, 45.92; 5. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 45.94; 6. David Schlor, West Allegheny, 46.20; 7. Lucas Hancock, Bishop McDevitt (D-12) 46.79; 8. Ryan Turner, Riverside (D-7) 47.14.
500 freestyle: 1. Parker Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 4:30.40; 2. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 4:31.63; 3. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Prep, 4:32.09; 4. Soren Cooper, Shady Side Academy, 4:35.36; 5. Henry Phillips, Pope John Paul II, 4:42.96; 6. Owen Carson, Cathedral Prep, 4:47.20; 7. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 4:47.70; 8. Landon Seman, Kiski Area, 4:47.99.
100 backstroke: 1. Joseph Roth, Riverside (Dist. 7), 48.66; 2. Hugh Harrison, Warren, 50.01; 3. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 50.37; 4. Mitchell Bradford, Erie Cathedral Prep, 50.57; 5. Luke Lamb, North Catholic, 50.73; 6. Jack Raimy, Cathedral Prep, 51.44; 7. Aidan Levis, Cathedral Prep, 51.85. NOTE - Jackson Kress, North Catholic was disqualified.
100 breaststroke: 1. Joseph Gardner, Mount Pleasant, 55.23 (PIAA record); 2. Alex Bauer, Indiana, 56.53; 3. Zhantore Akylbekov, Wyoming Seminary, 57.49; 4. Oleksandr Zholob, Philadelphia Academy Charter, 58.41; 5. Andrew Kaupp, Masterman, 58.63; 6. Patrick Young, Brookville, 58.90; 7. Ryan Lee, Trinity (D-3), 58.99; 8. Matthew Hinman, Cathedral Prep, 59.91.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (D-3), (John Haskins, Rocco Solimeo, Robert Dempsey, Lucas Hancock) 3:09.76; 2. Kiski Area 3:10.54; , 3. Cathedral Prep, 3:11.20; 4. North Catholic, 3:12.01; 5. Riverside (D-7), 3:12.48; 6. Springfield Montco, 3:12.90; 7. Susquehannock, 3:16.83; NOTE - Mount Pleasant was disqualified.
Diving: 1. Caleb Arnott, Interboro, 254.30; 2. J.T. Heinze, Allentown C.C., 234.55; 3. Seth Fertig, Big Spring, 234.50; 4. Brecken Finkbeiner, Blackhawk, 219.35; 5. Keegan MacDonald, Clearfield, 210.80; 6. Aari Fox, Fairview, 201.45; 7. Ryan Hartle, Northgate, 194.85; 8. Caleb Gnoth, West Allegheny, 183.65.
Team scoring: 1. Cathedral Prep 194; 2. Bishop McDevitt 164; 3. Indiana 141; Kiski Area 136; 5. Northgate 126; 6. Riverside 116; 7. North Catholic 109; 8. Mt. Pleasant 102; 9. Susquehannock 91; 10. Springfield Montco 83.50.
Swimmer of the meet: Preston Kessler, Indiana.