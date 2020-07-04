The Daily Item
The Pennsylvania Department of Education clarified the face-covering order signed by the Secretary of Health — Dr. Rachel Levine — on Wednesday, with regards to sports workouts that have begun at high schools.
“We are tremendously appreciative of the Department of Health and Department of Education for providing guidance,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said.
The biggest question answered is whether the order applies to the athletes and sports activities. Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings, unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social-distancing measures of at least 6 feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition.
However, athletes are encouraged to wear face-coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, and anytime 6 feet of social distance is not possible.
Though the order was effective immediately, school districts must now update and revise their own health and safety plans. Those guidelines will then have to be re-approved by their respective school boards.