Teams can begin playing games Friday after the PIAA Board of Directors decided to allow winter sports to proceed without delay Wednesday.
Though the PIAA Sports Advisory Board recommends that sports continue, the Pennsylvania Principals Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators both sent letters to the board before Wednesday’s meeting stating their objections.
“PASA believes that operating winter sports during the current surge in virus cases is counter-productive, and may put students and staff members at unnecessary risk,” PASA said in its letter.
State College school district superintendent Bob O’Donnell spoke during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
“I believe we should delay the PIAA winter competitions until at least Feb. 1,” said O’Donnell, who said he is a former basketball coach. “Right now our county (Centre County) and its neighbors are burning up with COVID-19 cases. In our district schools, we have had almost 50 cases of COVID among our employees and students in the last 10 days. Our hospital has been at maximum capacity for weeks. ... Our belief is that we should shift the winter and spring competitions seasons so that these student-athletes still have the opportunities to compete but hopefully in a safer environment.”
In a meeting with the media afterward, the president of the Board of Directors — Dr. Robert Lombardi — also reiterated the PIAA’s stance on starting on Friday.
“You categorize sports as non-essential, but I don’t. I think they carry a very high value,” Lombardi said. “I think everybody is taking it seriously, and they are tailoring their plans to meet the needs of their local communities.
“I think the neat thing about inside you can limit the number of student-athletes, by doing that with a limited amount of spectators, our facilities are safer than they have ever been.”
Though Valley team can begin Friday, there is a light schedule this weekend. Fewer than 10 events involving local teams are scheduled for the weekend.
Last week, when the Heartland Athletic Conference decided to play its season, the HAC decided to have all competitors wear masks during competition, joining the Lancaster-Lebanon League and the Mid-Penn Conference in that decision. The York Interscholastic Athletic Association also announced that it will have its schools wear masks during competition on Wednesday.
The PIAA decided that teams would be not penalized for not playing a game due to the opponent not wearing masks. Lombardi thinks that the leagues overstepped their bounds in making the mask decision.
“I don’t know how a league can supersede the local decision making. I’ll be very candid with you, I think that’s an overreach,” Lombardi said. “I guess if all those schools (in the league) decided together. The way the order is written. It’s written down to an individual person level.”
Lombardi also said that PIAA would not require its referees to wear masks during contests.
The PIAA also passed its decisions on when a team can return to play after a COVID-related shutdown.
If a team shut down for at least eight days, it must practice two straight days before playing. If a team is shut down for at least 11 days, it must practice three straight days, and if the shutdown goes for more than 14 days, it must practice four consecutive days before being allowed to play.
The board also unanimously approved the motion to extend the basketball season until the final state championship games are held on March 27 to allow teams that still want to play games to have an opportunity to play them — the same approach used in the fall.
Only district champions will participate in the state tournament in basketball.
The deadline for qualifying for the state tournament was also pushed back — since only 12 teams will compete in states — from March 6 until March 15, allowing for more time for the district tournaments.
On the wrestling side, the schedule is set for the individual and team tournament. Districts and regionals for both classes will be Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, respectively, and the new Super Regional Tournament — to get the state tournament down to eight in each individual weight class — will take place on March 6.
The PIAA Tournament will also be one day for each class. The Class 2A Tournament is set for March 12, while Class 3A will be on March 13 at the Giant Center. The weight classes will also be split into morning and afternoon sessions at the state tournament.
In Class 2A, District 4 will send its top five to the Northeast Regional, and District 2 sends its top three. The top three finishers from the NE Region advance to the Super Regional with the Southeast Region, which sends five. The top four finishers from the Super Regional advance to the state tournament.