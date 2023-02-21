The accolades for Penn State’s Jalen Pickett poured in this week after the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer helped the program to a pair of conference wins that have rejuvenated Penn State’s postseason hopes.
ESPN on Monday named Pickett its National Player of the Week, and Pickett received top league honors from the Big Ten as the conference named him its Player of the Week for the second time this season. On Tuesday, Naismith and Oscar Robinson national Player of the Week honors were given to Pickett.
Pickett recorded 73 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in a pair of Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) wins last week against Illinois and Minnesota. The senior guard erupted for a Bryce Jordan Center-best 41 points to go with eight assists and two rebounds in the Nittany Lions’ 12-point win against Illinois on Feb. 14. Pickett during the first half connected on a 3-pointer that pushed him over the 2,000 career-points mark.
On Saturday, Pickett followed that record-setting performance by compiling 32 points, eight assists and nine rebounds in a seven-point win at Minnesota.
This season, the 6-foot-4, Rochester, New York, native is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and seven assists per game. He’s connected on 50.8% of his shots from the floor, and his 80.3% from the free-throw line is a career-best.
Pickett this week has also garnered Player of the Week honors from the Lute Olson Award, NCAA March Madness and The Field of 68.
Penn State returns to the hardwood at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday with a road contest at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions close the week at home at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday against Rutgers.