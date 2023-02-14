STATE COLLEGE — Penn State leading scorer Jalen Pickett didn’t register more than 17 points during Penn State’s four-game losing streak that began on the first day of February. During the stretch, Pickett also scored 15 points on two occasions with a 12-point output in a loss at Purdue.
He made up for it Tuesday night.
Pickett hit the 24-point mark in the first half on Tuesday en route to a 41-point effort that helped Penn State snap its skid with a 93-81 win against Illinois in a contest which the Nittany Lions never trailed.
“My first couple of shots were pretty wide open — I kind of got going and got into a little bit of a rhythm,” Pickett said postgame. “Tell were telling me before the game when we go through film that (Illinois) was playing a certain defense. They were really hugging shooters and dropping. So once you see the ball go in a couple times, you start feeling good. I was just able to take advantage of the defense. My teammates kept telling me to shoot and are cheering me on – that’s always a good feeling, too.”
Pickett’s 41 points were the most scored by a member of the basketball program since 1961. He finished with 20 points in Penn State’s (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) win at Illinois on Dec. 10. Pickett also provided a game-high eight assists and connected on 15 of his 20 attempts from the floor on Tuesday.
Pickett scored the game’s first points with a jumper to spearhead a dominant opening half that saw Penn State shoot 62.8 percent from the floor. The Nittany Lions finally found their groove again from behind the arc — a staple of the offense that currently leads the Big Ten at better than 38 percent.
Pickett’s fourth 3-pointer — which occurred at 2:51 in the first and gave him 20 points — put him at a career 2,000 points. Penn State players connected on 10 of their 18 attempts from 3-point territory in the first half. Pickett contributed four first-half 3-pointers, while Seth Lundy (three) and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk (two) helped the Nittany Lions’ efforts from behind the arc through the first 20 minutes.
Illinois (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) shot 48.8 during the first half with double-figure efforts from Coleman Hawkins and Terrance Shannon Jr., who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ty Rodgers added 10 first-half points.
Illinois opened the second half on a 7-1 run to cut its deficit to single digits as Penn State held a 54-47 with 18:01 remaining in the period. Two-point baskets by Pickett, Funk and Carmen Wynter upped the Nittany Lions’ lead back to double digits. Illinois again trimmed its deficit to eight points with 8:37 left in the second half, but a 10-3 Penn State run dissipated any threat of a late-half comeback. The Nittany Lions’ lead never dipped under 12 points during the final 6:39.
Pickett was 5 of 8 from the floor for another 17 points in the second half. His outing was the program’s sixth of the 40-point variety. Three days after a career-best 17-points in a losing effort at Maryland, freshman Kanye Clary came off the bench and finished with 12 points in 12 minutes played. Lundy finished with 15 points, while Funk ended with 10.
Penn State shot 57.9 percent from the floor, including going 12 of 28 on attempts behind the arc. The Nittany Lions scored 17 points off eight Illinois turnovers and accumulated 13 assists.
Illinois produced five double-figure scorers and was 29-of-61 (47.5 percent) on attempts from the floor. Shannon recorded 20 points. Hawkins and Jayden Epps finished with 12 points apiece. Rodgers and Matthew Mayer each contributed 11 points.
“Good offensive team,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of the Nittany Lions. “I think we missed 20 shots in the first half. We had one offensive rebound (in the first half), so that will tell you where our effort and our mental capacity was today.”
After attempting just four free throws against Maryland on Saturday, the Nittany Lions made 16 of their 20 (78.9%) free-throw attempts against Illinois.
Penn State travels to Minnesota on Saturday (9 p.m.) and Ohio State on Feb. 23 (6 p.m.) before returning to the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 26 to host Rutgers (6:30 p.m.).
“Sometimes when you’re going through it, you just need someone to have a special performance, and I think that’s what he did,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said of Pickett’s 41-point outing. “Not to downplay what some of the other guys did, maybe they didn’t score as much, maybe they didn’t rebound as much, but I thought their effort and some of the contributions we got from everybody was special.”
Penn St. 93, Illinois 81
ILLINOIS (17-8)
Dainja 3-6 3-3 9, Hawkins 5-12 0-0 12, Epps 6-13 0-0 12, Shannon 5-14 9-10 20, Mayer 3-6 3-5 11, Rodgers 5-6 1-2 11, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Goode 1-2 0-0 3, Melendez 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 16-20 81.
PENN ST. (15-11)
Njie 1-1 1-2 3, Funk 4-10 0-0 10, Pickett 15-20 6-6 41, Wynter 2-3 0-0 4, Lundy 5-10 2-3 15, Clary 4-8 3-4 12, Dread 1-3 0-0 3, Mahaffey 0-0 3-4 3, Henn 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 15-19 93.
Halftime: Penn St. 53-40. 3-Point Goals: Illinois 7-27 (Mayer 2-5, Hawkins 2-6, Melendez 1-1, Goode 1-2, Shannon 1-5, Harris 0-1, Epps 0-7), Penn St. 12-28 (Pickett 5-9, Lundy 3-6, Funk 2-6, Clary 1-2, Dread 1-3, Brown 0-1, Wynter 0-1). Fouled Out: Shannon. Rebounds: Illinois 30 (Rodgers 8), Penn St. 27 (Lundy 7). Assists: Illinois 13 (Shannon 4), Penn St. 13 (Pickett 8). Total Fouls: Illinois 17, Penn St. 16. A: 7,297 (15,261).