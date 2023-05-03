Nearly two months after helping guide Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 seasons, a pair of former Nittany Lions will join fellow NBA hopefuls in Chicago in two weeks at the NBA Combine.
Guard Jalen Pickett and forward Seth Lundy received invites for the pre-draft workout, and each look to become the first Nittany Lion selected in the NBA Draft since former guard Tony Carr was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 draft.
Pickett began his collegiate career at Siena before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2021-22 season. Pickett managed to end his first year with the Nittany Lions as the team leader in scoring (13.3 ppg), assists (135) and steals after starting all 31 games that year.
Last season, his efforts earned him widespread national recognition.
Pickett achieved consensus All-American status last season after The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the Association Press dubbed him an All-American.
Pickett’s 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest led all Nittany Lion players, and his 6.6 assists-per-game average ranked fifth nationally and first in the Big Ten. Pickett ended his final season as Penn State’s single-season assists leader with 243. In February, he etched a new Bryce Jordan Center record behind his 41-point effort in a win against Illinois.
Pickett shot 50.8% from the floor last season, which included making 38.1% of his attempts from three-point range. He’s accumulated 2,207 points, 841 assists and 780 rebounds throughout his college career.
Lundy committed to Penn State and former head coach Pat Chambers in 2018 and leaves the program with a career 1,283 points.
The 2022-23 season produced career highs for Lundy in a number of categories. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and tallied 31 assists. He shot a career-best 40% from the field. Lundy recorded double-figure scoring outings in 30 contests as a senior, ending the year with double-digit scoring efforts in the Nittany Lions’ final six games.
The 2023 NBA Combine will be held May 16-18.