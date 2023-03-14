Penn State guard Jalen Pickett added another All-America honor on Tuesday as the Associated Press named him a second-team All-America selection. He was also named U.S. Basketball Writers Association District II Player of the Year.
Last week, Pickett landed on Sporting News’ list as a second-team All-America player.
Pickett is the first Nittany Lion to earn All-America accolades in almost seven decades. Former Penn State titan Jesse Arnelle was a first-team All-America player in 1954 after helping guide Penn State to the Final Four. Arnelle received second-team All-America honors a season later.
Pickett and his Nittany Lion teammates will face No. 7 Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday (9:55 p.m, TBS) in Des Moines, Iowa. Penn State (22-13), which received a No. 10 seed, is playing in its first NCAA tourney since 2011.
The Rochester, New York, native is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest this season. He tallied 19.2 points per contest in Big Ten matchups. Pickett on Feb. 14 scored 41 points in Penn State’s home win against Illinois, becoming the first Nittany Lion to post a 40-point effort since the 1961 season.
Penn State dropped a two-point contest to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday to end a 3-1 run by the Nittany Lions in the conference tournament. Pickett and teammate Seth Lundy were named to the 2023 Big Ten Conference All-Tournament Team. Pickett averaged 16.5 points per game during the four-day tournament.