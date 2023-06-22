The Daily Item
For the second consecutive year, Danville junior Lucy Pickle led her girls lacrosse team in each major statistical category.
Goals? Check.
Assists? She ranked in the top five in Pennsylvania, so, check.
Draw controls? Loose ball controls? Interceptions?
Check. Check. And check.
It might be difficult to overshadow a defense anchored by all-star goalie Kaitlyn Gabel that allowed just 23 goals in 12 league games this year, but Pickle’s offensive numbers are just too good to overlook, so she is The Daily Item’s Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.
Pickle, who is already committed to play in college at Division II Embry-Riddle, is a repeat selection as Daily Item Player of the Year. She follows in the footsteps of teammate Olivia Outt, who was the Player of the Year in 2021.
Pickle’s statistics are mind-boggling. In 19 games, she had 70 goals and 42 assists (112 total points) to go along with 137 draw controls, 71 loose ball controls and 13 interceptions.
Pickle’s 70 goals were the 13th most scored by a Pennsylvania prep player this spring, according to MaxPreps. Her 42 assists were tied for the fifth-most statewide.
She helped lead the Ironmen to their third consecutive unbeaten league season, another District 4 title — their third in a row and ninth in 11 years — and another state playoff berth. The Ironmen lost to Hershey in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.
Pickle improved her goal total from her sophomore year — when she scored 66 goals — and equaled her assist total. She averaged more than six goals per game for the second season in a row.
Pickle was part of an overwhelming offense for the Ironmen, who outscored league opponents 220-23 over a dozen games. Classmate Addison Reidle scored 53 goals, while fellow juniors Jera Strony and Addy Palm each added more than 40 goals.