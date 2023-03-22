The Danville News
DANVILLE — Lucy Pickle had seven goals, and Danville rolled to a 21-2 win over Bellefonte in the Central Pennsylvania Lacrosse League opener for both teams on Tuesday on the turf at Ironmen Stadium.
Addison Reidle, Addy Palm and Jera Strony each had three goals for the Ironmen (1-1 overall, 1-0 CPLL). Kara Baylor added two goals, while Quinn Aikens, Julie Johnson and Lizzy Metzer also scored for Danville.
Kaitlyn Gabel stopped three shots in goal for Danville.
Bellefonte falls to 0-1, 0-1.