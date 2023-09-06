The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Ji Hwan Bae’s first career triple highlighted a seventh-inning rally as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday.
Jason Delay reached with one out in the seventh on a line drive off the right foot of Milwaukee reliever Elvis Peguero (4-5). The speedy Bae then laced a ball to the gap in right-center to put Pittsburgh in front. Bae scored on Miguel Andujar’s pinch-hit single as the Pirates won for the seventh time in nine games.
Cardinals 11, Braves 6
ATLANTA — Paul Goldschmidt, Masyn Winn, Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman went deep as St. Louis hit four home runs for the second straight game, and beat MLB-leading Atlanta to take the first two games of the three-game series.
Gorman hit his 27th homer of the season, one day after hitting two home runs as the NL Central-worst Cards beat the Braves 10-6.
Marlins 11, Dodgers 4
MIAMI — Joey Wendle drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as Miami beat Los Angeles, and extended it winning streak to six games.
The 33-year-old Wendle batted ninth in the order, and delivered a homer, double and single to highlight the 13-hit attack of the surging Marlins. Miami opened play a half-game behind Cincinnati in the race for the NL’s third wild-card spot.
Phillies 5, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Kyle Schwarber hit another eye-popping home run at Petco Park — this one a 465-foot leadoff shot almost halfway up the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall — and Zack Wheeler and three Philadelphia relievers combined to hold San Diego’s high-priced offense to three hits.
Schwarber drove a 2-1 pitch from Michael Wacha for his 41st overall and 10th leadoff homer of the season, breaking Jimmy Rollins’ franchise record of nine in 2007.
J.T. Realmuto also homered, and Bryce Harper hit a two-run double to end an 0-for-20 skid. That was more than enough to back Wheeler (11-6), who held the Padres’ wildly inconsistent offense to one hit in six innings while striking out seven and walking two.
Cubs 8, Giants 2
CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered, and Chicago earned its fourth consecutive win.
Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 11/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 5
PHOENIX — Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Arizona overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Colorado.
The Rockies jumped on Arizona starter Zach Davies with four runs in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded by erupting for eight runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 13 hits.
Nationals 3, Mets 2
WASHINGTON — Rookie Jacob Young grounded a game-ending single through a drawn-in infield, and Washington rallied past New York to end a six-game skid.
Carter Kieboom opened the ninth with a four-pitch walk against Phil Bickford (4-5), who then hit Jake Alu with an 0-2 pitch. Ildemaro Vargas laid down a sacrifice bunt to set up Young’s walk-off hit.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 3, Red Sox 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, and Tampa Bay continued its home dominance of Boston.
Glasnow (8-5) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in a season-high, 103-pitch outing. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth to get his 20th save and complete a four-hitter.
Guardians 2, Twins 1
CLEVELAND — Rookie Gavin Williams and four relievers cooled off Minnesota’s offense, and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.
Minnesota still leads second-place Cleveland by six games in the AL Central with 22 games left.
Yankees 4, Tigers 3
NEW YORK — Jasson Domínguez broke a third-inning tie with his first Yankee Stadium home run, and New York got back over .500 for the first time in three weeks.
Domínguez homered for the third time in five games since his big league debut Friday, a 110.2 mph line drive off Beau Brieske (1-3) that landed in the first-row seats behind the right-field wall.
White Sox 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Vaughn doubled, homered, drove in two runs and scored two as Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak.
Elvis Andrus had four hits, and Yoan Moncada and Oscar Colas also went deep for the White Sox.
Chicago starter Touki Toussaint (3-7) gave up two runs and two hits with six strikeouts over six innings. Bryan Shaw got the last three outs for his second save of the season.
Nelson Velazquez and Edward Olivares homered for Kansas City, which had won consecutive games for the first time since winning seven straight July 28 to Aug. 4. The Royals have lost 22 of their last 30.
Jordan Lyles (4-16), the major leagues’ leader in losses, allowed three runs and seven hits in 51/3 innings.
Athletics 5, Blue Jays 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Carlos Pérez broke out of a lengthy batting slump with a two-run homer off Hyun Jin Ryu, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.
The 36-year-old Ryu (3-2) threw 77 pitches in his seventh start after beginning the season in the minors. That’s one more start than Ryu had in 2022, when his season was cut short in June due to Tommy John surgery. He allowed five hits and had five strikeouts with one walk.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 8, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run, and Cal Raleigh added a solo shot during Seattle’s five-run fourth inning as the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati.