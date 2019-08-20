The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit the last of Washington’s four home runs and drove in five runs, and three relievers combined for 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball as the Nationals thumped the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-0 on Monday night.
Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner also connected for the Nationals, who have scored 79 runs in their last eight games while going 7-1. They’ve scored 43 times in their past three, including a 15-14 loss.
Adams added two doubles and had four RBIs. Juan Soto had four of Washington’s 15 hits and walked, reaching base in all five plate appearances.
Javy Guerra (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings in relief of Joe Ross, who departed in the fourth inning. Ross was hit in the left knee by a one-hopper off the bat of Josh Bell.
n Padres 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Francisco Mejía moved San Diego closer to the club record for homers with his solo shot off the foul pole, Manny Machado had another big hit off Trevor Bauer, and the Padres held on for a victory over Cincinnati.
Kirby Yates escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to save San Diego’s third straight win.
Bauer (10-10) recovered from one of the worst outings of his career by giving up three runs and fanning 11 in seven innings. San Diego scored one of the runs on José Peraza’s fielding error in left field. Bauer gave up a career-high nine runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 17-7 loss at Washington on Wednesday.
Machado had an RBI single in the first inning, leaving him 10-for-15 in his career off Bauer with four homers, two doubles and six RBIs. Mejía connected in the fourth, his slicing fly ball deflecting off the foul pole in right to put San Diego ahead to stay. San Diego is three homers shy of the club record of 189 from 2017.
n Cardinals 3, Brewers 0
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Paul DeJong homered to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee.
Yasmani Grandal’s ground-rule double with two outs in the eighth inning off Giovanny Gallegos was Milwaukee’s only hit. Hudson was lifted with two outs in the seventh after throwing 111 pitches, and Andrew Miller got four outs for his fifth save.
St. Louis increased its division lead to a half-game over the idle Chicago Cubs. Third-place Milwaukee is three games back.
Hudson (12-6) matched a career high with seven strikeouts and walked four — including his final batter, Eric Thames. Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning.
Orlando Arcia reached on an error by DeJong at shortstop to begin the eighth before Gallegos got two outs. Grandal then hooked a 1-2 slider just inside the right field line and the ball bounced into the stands.
Miller relieved and, after an intentional walk to Christian Yelich, got Mike Moustakas to ground out with the bases loaded. Miller then closed it out in the ninth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Royals 5, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on successive pitches in the seventh inning, and Kansas City stretched Baltimore’s latest losing streak to eight games.
Kansas City (45-80) won for only the sixth time in its last 22 games, and Baltimore (39-86) absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games. The only team with fewer wins than these two struggling clubs is Detroit.
Jorge Lopez (2-7) allowed one run and two hits over five innings and Ian Kennedy, the last of five Kansas City relievers, gave up a home run to Rio Ruiz in the ninth before recording his 22nd save.
Jonathan Villar also homered for the Orioles, who have endured skids of five games (twice), six games and 10 games this season.
n Astros 5, Tigers 4
HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel had two hits and drove in two runs as Houston built a lead with a big first inning, and held on for a win over Detroit.
The Astros jumped on Detroit starter Edwin Jackson (3-6) for four runs in the first inning to go on top 4-1. They led by three when Detroit’s Ronny Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the sixth before Travis Demeritte added one in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-4.
n Mariners 9, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and Seattle beat playoff-contending Tampa Bay.
Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.
Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.
n White Sox 6, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — José Abreu hit a towering three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run second inning, helping Iván Nova and the White Sox beat Minnesota.
Nova (9-9) allowed 10 hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with both runs scoring among Minnesota’s first three batters of the game. Abreu connected for his 27th homer, driving a Kyle Gibson offering deep to the second deck above the bullpens in left-center field.
Nova improved to 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his last six starts. Alex Colomé worked a rocky ninth for his 24th save in 25 chances.