Celebrating spring training accomplishments is a slippery slope, but there has to be room for exceptions.
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman went 0-for-2 in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. It wasn’t the end he was necessarily looking for, but after lining out to center to end the fourth inning, he exited the game as a history-maker.
According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, the highest batting average in a spring training season — with a minimum of 30 at-bats — since 2006 formerly belonged to Todd Linden, who hit .586 in 2008 as a member of the Oakland Athletics. Newman finishes this spring hitting .606, with 20 hits in 33 at-bats.
“You’re right, it’s just spring, but I’m never going to be mad about getting some hits,” Newman said after the game. “I think any hitter will take that, so definitely just happy with the way things went. In terms of the highest average, I don’t know if that is the case or not, but it’d be pretty cool if it was.”
Newman’s relative ignorance around the topic can be forgiven since it is tough to keep a thorough track of spring training statistics. Even now, the Pirates’ game Tuesday was not televised, which doesn’t prevent stats from being taken but does paint the picture of the informality of many of these contests.
Still, as Newman said, whether you buy into the record or shrug spring numbers off entirely, his performance this spring can be seen as nothing but a success.
He entered spring with an adjustment to his stance, bringing his hands a little bit lower to allow for him to start his swing more quickly than when his hands were up around his shoulders. It’s a similar change to the one second baseman Adam Frazier made. Frazier, of course, also played extremely well this spring, hitting .488 in 43 at-bats.
That isn’t really a coincidence, Newman says. The two of them, along with many of their teammates, are constantly discussing tweaks and things to change with one another.
“The other day, Frazier and I were on the bench and we’re talking about really staying within ourselves and knowing who we are as hitters: a strong top hand and taking what’s given to us and not controlling anything after that,” Newman said. “So it’s small, little stuff like that. I tend to get in trouble when I try to do too much and I try to hit the ball too hard or too far rather than just seeing the ball and letting my work and my ability take over, and whatever happens, happens.”
What’s perhaps more impressive than Newman’s batting average this spring is the fact that he never struck out. He’s seeing the ball as well as he has in his career right now, and while it’s only the Grapefruit League, that’s a good thing.
It also may have been necessary. Newman entered the spring in the midst of a shortstop competition. Manager Derek Shelton named Frazier the starting second baseman early on, which left Newman, Erik Gonzalez and Cole Tucker as the main candidates to fill the other side of the middle infield.
Tucker was optioned off the 26-man roster first, and Gonzalez has played first base and center field in recent games, a tacit acknowledgment that Newman would be the main shortstop and Gonzalez would be stretching his wings a bit in other places, providing a backup option around the diamond to get more at-bats.
Shelton did say that Newman is starting shortstop Monday, in case there were any doubts left.
“It was really cool. It was a competition coming in. We knew that all offseason. I worked my tail off to get better in all aspects, make the adjustments,” Newman said. “To see it work out, when Shelty told me I was going to start at short, it was an awesome feeling. Really cool.”
Newman was always the leader in the clubhouse sentimentally. His 2019 season is still fairly fresh in the public mind, when he hit .308 in 493 at-bats. If Newman did need a good performance to prove he was still the starting shortstop, though, breaking spring training batting average records isn’t a bad way to do it.
Of course, the real barometer will be whether Newman can parlay the spring into the regular season. Linden, for instance, didn’t even make the opening day roster with the Athletics back in 2008. Newman at least has a leg up on him there.
On Thursday, when the Pirates open the regular season in Chicago against the Cubs, Newman will get a chance to prove that these spring training numbers aren’t a fluke, but rather a preview of success to come.
“Definitely a fun spring,” Newman said. “Probably the hottest streak I’ve ever had, which is a lot of fun, but excited for the regular season, definitely a new slate, so looking to carry it into here.”