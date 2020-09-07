The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Sunday.
Josh Bell and Ke’Bryan Hayes began the winning rally with singles off Raisel Iglesias (2-3). Bell then scored the tying run on Cole Tucker’s single.
One out later, Gonzalez lined out to right field and Tucker easily beat Nick Castellanos’ off-target throw.
Richard Rodriguez (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. He was one of five relievers that held the Reds scoreless over the final six innings.
n Mets 14, Phillies 1
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense, and New York poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a victory over Philadelphia.
Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets, who have won four of five. Dominic Smith had a career-high four hits, matched a franchise record with three doubles and drove in three.
n Braves 10, Nationals 3
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam — and second of the series — leading Atlanta to a win over Patrick Corbin, and Washington.
Josh Tomlin (2-2) allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series.
n Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, and San Francisco beat Arizona.
Brandon Belt and Chadwick Tromp also went deep for the Giants, who improved to 7-2 against the Diamondbacks this season.
n Cardinals 7, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and St. Louis gained ground in the NL Central race by beating Chicago.
St. Louis pulled within 11/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Orioles 5, Yankees 1
BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka, and Baltimore beat skidding New York.
New York committed two errors, allowed three unearned runs and finished with only four hits. The Yankees lost three of four to Baltimore, and have gone 5-13 since opening 16-6.
n Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 8
BOSTON — Cavan Biggio’s two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered, and Toronto held off Boston.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall.
n Mariners 4, Rangers 3
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot, and Seattle beat Texas.
The surging Mariners won their fifth straight and 10th of 13 after an 8-19 start.
n White Sox 8, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings, and Chicago beat Kansas City to complete a four-game sweep.
n Tigers 10, Twins 8
MINNEAPOLIS — Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove, and Detroit rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs.
Detroit erased a four-run deficit by raking Minnesota’s relievers in the late innings.
n Angels 9, Astros 5
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Rendon homered, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton delivered key hits during a four-run eighth inning, and Los Angeles defeated Houston to sweep a four-game set.
The Angels have a won a season-high five straight and posted their first four-game sweep since 2017.
INTERLEAGUE
n Rays 5, Marlins 4, 10 innings
ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to complete a two-run 10th inning, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Miami.
n Indians 4, Brewers 1
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020, Carlos Santana had two RBIs, and Jose Ramírez made a jaw-dropping defensive play to lead the Indians over Milwaukee.
n Padres 5, A’s 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of San Diego’s win over the Oakland.