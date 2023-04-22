The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a key triple, and Rich Hill got through five innings for the win as the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates extended their winning streak to six games Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Pirates raised their record to 15-7 for their best start since 1992, the last time they won a division title. It is also Pittsburgh’s longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2018.
The Pirates are coming off consecutive seasons of at least 100 losses and have finished last in the NL Central four years in a row.
Giants 7, Mets 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb (1-4) stopped his four-game losing streak, allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk for San Francisco (7-13).
New York lost for the second time in nine games on a 10-game California trip.
Dodgers 9, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Mark Leiter Jr. and a solo drive in the ninth off Brad Boxberger, tying the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead with 10 home runs.
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for his first homer since 2021, Ha-Seong Kim had a crucial two run single, and San Diego rallied for a win over Arizona.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu hit a walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth after Anthony Rizzo doubled off Jordan Romano (2-1).
New York’s Gerrit Cole allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, extending his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 0.79. Toronto’s Alek Manoah gave up two hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk, dropping his ERA from 6.98 to 5.13.
Orioles 5, Tigers 1
BALTIMORE — Once Kyle Gibson made it through the first inning, it was smooth sailing.
Gibson tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in the latest impressive outing by a Baltimore starter, and Ramón Urías hit a three-run double to lift the Orioles to their fifth straight victory.
Rangers 18, A’s 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García hit three home runs and then two late doubles, driving in eight runs as Texas routed Oakland.
All three of García’s homers were two-run shots, and his first double also scored two to give him a career high for RBIs to go with the 30-year-old Cuban slugger’s first three-homer game.
Rays 4, White Sox 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning as Tampa Bay set a major league record by going deep in each of its first 21 games, then hit a 10th-inning single for his fourth RBI that gave the Rays a win over Chicago.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 6 Braves 3
ATLANTA — Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker each hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Kyle Wright, and Houston beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Álvarez’s sixth long ball of the season came one night after he hit a go-ahead, two-run shot in the ninth inning for the decisive runs in a 6-4 win.
Red Sox 5, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez continued to torment Boston, homering for the second straight game.
Tellez hit a two-run shot off Garrett Whitlock in the third inning. He also homered Friday in the Brewers’ 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Nationals 10, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer.
Washington (7-13) won consecutive games for only the second time this season.
Marlins 6, Guardians 1
Marlins 3, Guardians 2
CLEVELAND — Garrett Hampson drove in two runs, and Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz each had three hits as Miami completed a doubleheader sweep of Cleveland.
Arraez went 4-for-8 on the day, and is hitting a major league-best .444 as he seeks a second straight big league batting title.
De La Cruz had two hits and homered in the first game when Miami cruised to a victory over ace Shane Bieber and the Guardians. Arraez added a two-run single.