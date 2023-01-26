The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, and the Detroit Pistons won in Brooklyn for the first time in nearly five years, beating the Nets 130-122 on Thursday night.
Alec Burks added 20 for the Pistons, who snapped a four-game losing streak and were playing for the first time since giving up 150 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
They took advantage of a short-handed Nets team playing the second night of a back-to-back to win at Barclays Center for the first time since April 1, 2018, ending a six-game skid. They had lost seven in a row overall to the Nets.
Knicks 120, Celtics 117
BOSTON — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave New York the lead for good in an overtime victory over Boston.
Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
Hornets 111, Bulls 96
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Charlotte defeated Chicago.
Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist injury, and chipped in with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to overcome a horrible 2-for-15 shooting performance from the field.
Cavaliers 113, Rockets 95
HOUSTON — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as Cleveland routed Houston, despite missing Donovan Mitchell.
Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs.