NEWTOWN SQUARE — On the first day of the Pennsylvania Little League Major Division state tournament, the bats were mostly silent and the quality of pitching evidenced how these teams have made it so far.
After the first three games of the tournament Wednesday, only 10 runs crossed the plate between the six teams, so pitching was crucial. The only team to top three runs Wednesday was Media, which scored nine runs in a shutout of West Point in the day’s final game.
In the opener, DuBois and East Side went scoreless into extra innings. After each team scored a run in the ninth, and DuBois had a chance to end it with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth. However, East Side was able to pick up three outs to end the threat. Getting out of that jam was critical for East Side as it scored two runs in the top of 10th and secured a 3-1 win.
After the extra-inning thriller, the quality pitching continued in the Council Rock Newtown-Northern Lebanon matchup. After Council Rock Newtown pushed across a run in the bottom of second, Northern Lebanon scored its only two runs of the game on a two-run single from Johnny Zimmerman in the top of the fifth. Zimmerman’s clutch hit gave Northern Lebanon a 2-1 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
East Side and Northern Lebanon will both look to continue their dominant pitching in their matchup in the winner’s bracket today at 4 p.m.
In the Mifflinburg-Back Mountain National matchup, the two teams combined for only three runs, but it could’ve been more if pitchers on both sides weren’t able to get out of jams.
With Back Mountain runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the third, Mifflinburg’s Collin Brandt came in relief of Brennen Snyder. A fielder’s choice moved each runner up, but Brandt picked up a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Immediately after, Mifflinburg had a golden opportunity to get more runs on the board. With two outs, Brandt got things going with a single. Lukas Shaffer and Andrew Yerger both drew walks to load the bases and force Back Mountain starter Gavin Bayer off the mound. Jack Oliver came in relief and earned a strikeout as Mifflinburg left all three runners stranded.
In the bottom of the fifth, Back Mountain had two runners in scoring position again, but Brayden Resseguie kept it at a one-run game with a strikeout.
Snyder, Brandt and Resseguie combined to allow only four hits and two walks, but one of those hits was a two-run home run from Back Mountain’s Trevor Cunningham that decided the game.
“I tried telling them you get to a tournament like this, you’re not gonna blow out teams 10-1, 10-3, or whatever,” said Mifflinburg coach Chris Snyder. “It’s gonna be 2-1 games, 3-1 games — games like this that are gonna be tough and tight.”
As dominant as Mifflinburg’s pitching was, Back Mountain’s was a little better. After giving up a run in the top of the first, Bayer took control through 3 2/3 innings and left with six strikeouts. Oliver finished what Bayer started, not giving up a run in the final 21/3 innings. Oliver struck out five.
“I thought they threw real well,” Chris Snyder said. “(Bayer) threw well, mixed in a little bit of an off-speed pitch. (Oliver), he threw a little bit harder. He mixed in a couple of off-speed pitches, but he threw harder. Give them credit; they hit their spots and did what they needed to do.”